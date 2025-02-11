The former Stokvel star Sello Sebotsane recently apologised to his ex-wife Shoki Mmola and his kids

A video of him saying his sincerest apology for causing them any harm went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sebotsane's apology

Sello Sebotsane apologises to his ex-wife and kids.

Source: Instagram

The South African actor Sello Sebotsanewho has been making headlines with his hilarious TikTok videos and has become the talk of the town once again regarding his children and his ex-wife, Shoki Mmola.

Sello Sebotsane asks his ex-wife and kids for forgiveness

The former Stokvel actor Sello Sebostane's failed marriage with shoki has been in many netizens' mouths ever since the Skeem Saam actress opened up about how abusive the union with Sebotsane was.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the actor pleading for forgiveness from his ex-wife and their children for all the harm he had caused them in the past. The video quickly went viral on social media.

The clip was captioned:

"Actor Sello Sebotsane issues an apology for causing harm to his ex-wife and children."

Netizens weigh in on Sello's apology

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to his apology. Here's what they had to say:

@Pearlicious_B commented:

"May every men who hurt women come foward and apologise in public."

@MakukuleZamo responded:

"Did anyone notice how his face went all tight when he said Shoki’s name? This guy hates the queen because he failed to break her. Mxm."

@vhalitshi replied:

"Creepiest apology I've ever watched, couldn't even finish watching."

@HonieB14 questioned:

"Is he doing this for clout? Did he go apologise to them?"

@ItsWendyChief said:

"Why did it take him this long? Or did he just want that piano song to be out usuyenza njeeee?"

Sello Sebotsane apologised to Shoki Mmola.

Source: Instagram

SA stunned by Sello Sebotsane's TikTok videos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that actor Sello Sebotsane trended on social media for his hilarious TikTok videos.

The Scandal! and Broken Vow actor got social media talking this past week for his videos. In the viral video, the actor and TV personality is singing with a towel wrapped up around his head.

