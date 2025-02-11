South African TV presenter Luyanda Potwana posted images of himself in the United States of America

Although he has shared various posts with different location tags, his Instagram bio states that he resides in Washington DC

Mzansi cracked jokes over Luyanda's sudden move to the States, questioning when he became an Evangelist

Former 'Nyan Nyan' host Luyanda Potwana relocated to the USA. Image: @luyandapotwana

Mzansi shocked by Luyanda's sudden move

A photo of Luyanda posing in snowy Maryland went viral and netizens cracked jokes about it.

Some peeps referenced his lingo on the hit SABC 1 reality TV show Nyan Nyan.

@JuksAfrica posted the photo on X:

Here are some of the reactions from peeps:

@Mo_Magoda laughed:

"He’s chawing church money in foreign currency."

@stehmbiso joked:

"He used to draw his beard, now it grows naturally since he has been in the States?"

@rhoi asked:

"Hawu, this guy. Was he not a doctor when he went and got initiated? Now this?"

@XumaNkuna joked:

"It looks like the houses from downtown Witbank or Joburg"

Luyanda Potwana from sangoma to Evangelist

In 2021, Luyanda Potwana posted photos from his traditional ceremony when he graduated and became a traditional healer. In the caption he wrote,

"I got some new spiritual stripes and crown, this past weekend. IMVUMA-KUFA neNTAMBO ENKULU YOBUGQIRHA! Chosi Camagu!!!"

After jetting off to London to further his studies, Luyanda became an Evangelist and then posted images of him flying to New York City.

He closed the chapter of living in Johannesburg after having taken a leap of faith and moved in 2005.

“In 2005, around the Easter Holidays - I took a very brave decision. I took a City to City bus and came to Johannesburg. I had no money, no clear plan and no plan B. I only had a dream - a dream of being on television.”

'Nyan Nyan' presenter Luyanda Potwana now lives in the States. Image: @Luyandapotwana

