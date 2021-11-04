Luyanda Potwana's last update to fans was reported to be a move to London to pursue an education but further updates were never given

The reality show host later revealed that he was going through initiation school to train himself to become a fully qualified sangoma

Luyanda joins celebs such as Boity, Letoya Mekhane and Tall Ass Mo in answering the oh so important ancestral calling

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Luyanda Potwana's ancestors have called and the Nyan Nyan host has answered. Luyanda shared his massive achievement of completing his studies to become a Sangoma.

Luyanda Potwana has answered his ancestral calling. Image: @luyandapotwana

Source: Instagram

Sunday World reports that Luyanda Potwana becoming a sangoma was a complete shock to many. Fans were expecting regular updates on student life overseas but instead got an update about a different kind of school.

Luyanda shared photos from his traditional graduation ceremony on Instagram. Fans exclaimed ancestral praises in the comments to congratulate him on his spiritual achievement.

He proudly wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I got some new spiritual stripes and crown, this past weekend. IMVUMA-KUFA neNTAMBO ENKULU YOBUGQIRHA! Chosi Camagu!!!"

"Thokoza Khehla": comedian Tall Ass Mo answers ancestral calling, fans react

Briefly News reported Tall Ass Mo is the latest Mzansi celeb to answer his ancestral calling. The stand-up comedian is now a sangoma. The reality TV star's wife, Mome Mahlangu, took to social media on Tuesday, 31 August to announce the news. She also revealed her hubby's ancestral name, which is Mahambahlega.

Taking to Instagram, Mome posted a snap of the comedian performing traditional dances with his kids and other sangomas. Mome shared that they welcomed Mahambahlega back home after his spiritual journey a few months back. He had been on the journey for six months.

"Drums rolled all night in the middle of our estate in Sandton after 6 months of spiritual journey and healing," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Boity educates Mzansi about the ancestors and her special calling

Briefly News reported Media personality and rapper Boity Thulo got deep about ancestors on social media this morning. The star shared pieces of her ancestral calling with her followers in her latest posts. She gave Mzansi a crash course on what not to blame the ancestors for.

Seemingly, Boity had been betrayed by one of her friends. She shared that the ancestors will always disappoint you when it comes to friends you thought were "the ones".

In one of her posts, Boity gave suggestions on how to deal with bad bad vibes that toxic friends might put into your life.

Boity shared a four-step traditional remedy to cast out the bad vibes. The first is to "phahla" which is to detox toxins from the body, through step two "geza" which is to wash. The third step is to "gapa" which is to expel toxins through the mouth. Lastly, Boity said to "futha" which means to inhale the remedy through steaming or smoke.

Source: Briefly.co.za