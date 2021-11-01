'Idols SA's Karabo Mathe Makes the Top Trends: “Karabo Is a Powerhouse”

Idols SA Season 17 is coming closer to the end and the contestants are showing off their talent more than ever before

After this week's performances, peeps could not stop singing Karabo Mathe's praises for her goosebumps-inducing show

Fans were absolutely blown away by her cover of Jennifer Hudson's And I Am Telling You; one person wrote: "Definitely going to the finale"

Karabo Mathe absolutely blew fans away with her rendition of Jennifer Hudson's famous ballad And I Am Telling You. The contestant made sure to solidify more than a few votes to see her through to the next round of the competition. Fans can't stop singing her praises.

Karabo Mathe blew Mzansi away with her performance on Idols SA. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Idols SA never fails to bring out some of Mzansi's finest talents each year. This season has been no different. Fans have chosen their favourites and now the battle to take the best people to the finale has become so much more intense.

Karbo Mathe performed a soulful ballad that's haunting the minds of viewers. The singer left some speechless while others could not stop singing her praises on Twitter.

@MYavhudi wrote:

"Karabo is a powerhouse, I stan.Wow."

@LIKHONACOLOGU strongly said:

"Karabo is definitely going to the finale! What a performance!"

@RethabileCharl1 tweeted:

"#IdolsSa can we crown Karabo already, because wow!!!!! ❤❤ She is definitely going to win this competition."

Mzansi torn over Nqobie’s Idols SA exit: “We failed Nqobie as a country”

Briefly News reported Idols SA has gotten to the point in the competition where every elimination feels devastating. That feeling was no different for fans of 29-year-old singer Nqobie after she was sent home far before fans feel she should have been.

Nqobie Linda is a 29-year-old singer from Pimville, Soweto. The singer won over the hearts of many on Idols SA with her Zonke-like sound. Through her time in the competition, she managed to build quite a fanbase for herself with 13K followers on Instagram.

Last night, 13 000 hearts broke as Nqobie was eliminated from the show, just one episode shy of being in the top five. Fans hopped on Twitter to express their displeasure with her being sent home. Many feel that the country failed to recognise the talent that was sitting right in front of them.

