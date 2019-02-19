Most Mzansi distance learning scholars choose INTEC College courses. The institution has affordable fee rates and flexible payment plans. Its alumni's employability rate has been excellent.

INTEC College (Pty) Ltd is a private institution provisionally registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training under the Continuing Education and Training Act No. 16 of 2006. The school's registration number is 2008/FE07/025. The institution has high educational standards while meeting society's cultural expectations and the needs of today's students.

INTEC College courses and fees in 2022

INTEC creates excellent learning opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. It also provides learners with a suitable study environment and facilities for its highly marketable and affordable courses.

What courses does INTEC College offer?

INTEC College's short courses have proved to be what modern society needs. These programs impart critical knowledge and skills to students to bring forth more skilled labour in the community. These INTEC college's accredited courses are open for registration in 2022:

Education

INTEC College courses that are under its faculty of education are:

Higher Certificate: Early Childhood Development - Level 5

Fet Certificate: Early Childhood Development - Level 4

Amended Senior Certificate Grade 12 - CAPS

National Certificate: N6 Educare

National Certificate: N5 Educare

National Certificate: N4 Educare

National Senior Certificate Grade 12 (Without CASS)

National Senior Certificate Grade 12 (With CASS)

National Senior Certificate Grade 11

National Senior Certificate Grade 10

Bookkeeping and accounting

Choose any of these bookkeeping and accounting courses:

Certificate in accounting

Diploma in accounting

Diploma in bookkeeping

Higher certificate in accounting

Higher diploma in accounting

INTEC bookkeeping I short course certificate

INTEC bookkeeping II short course certificate

INTEC bookkeeping with pastel professional certificate

INTEC pastel accounting short programme certificate

Patel accounting certificate of completion from pastel

FET Certificate: Accounting Technical

FET Certificate: Accounting Technician

Business management

These are some of INTEC's best business management short courses:

Diploma in business management

Higher diploma in management

INTEC certificate in business management (Human resource management)

INTEC certificate in business management (Marketing management)

INTEC certificate in business management (Information and Technology)

INTEC professional certificate in business management (Human resource management)

INTEC professional certificate in business management (Information technology)

National Certificate: N4 Business management

National Certificate: N5 Business management

National Certificate: N6 Business management

Professional certificate in business management ( marketing management)

Call Centre Management

INTEC has the following call centre management courses:

INTEC customer care short courses certificate

INTEC call centre agent short programme certificate

INTEC customer relationship management short course certificate

INTEC call centre management professional certificate

Clerical Administration

INTEC public administration assistant certificate

INTEC business administration certificate

INTEC certificate in accounting administration

INTEC human resource administration certificate

INTEC general administration certificate

INTEC accounting administration certificate

INTEC marketing administration certificate

Supply Chain Management

Certificate: Introduction: Production: Operations Management

INTEC Logistics and Supply Chain Management Diploma

INTEC Production Management Certificate

INTEC Storekeeping and Stock Control Certificate

INTEC Supply Chain Management Short Course Certificate

National Certificate: Supply chain management

Secretarial and personal assistant studies

The school offers these secretarial courses:

Certificate: Professional Secretary

Diploma: Personal Assistant

Diploma: Professional Secretary

Higher Diploma: Executive Assistant

INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate

INTEC Personal Assistant Professional Certificate

INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 1 additional Computer Elective

INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 2 additional Computer Electives

INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 4 additional Computer Electives

INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 3 additional Computer Electives

INTEC Professional Secretary Professional Certificate

INTEC College law courses

You can also enrol for these law courses:

Diploma: Law And Taxation

Diploma: Paralegal

Higher Diploma: Legal Secretary

INTEC Business Law Short Course Certificate

INTEC Certificate in Paralegal Studies

INTEC Certificate in Paralegal Studies-Commercial Practice

INTEC Civil Litigation Short Programme Certificate

INTEC Commercial Law Professional Certificate

INTEC Conveyancing Secretary Professional Certificate

INTEC Criminal Law and Procedure Short Programme Certificate

INTEC Debt Collecting Short Programme Certificate

INTEC Introduction to South African Law Short Programme Certificate

INTEC Legal Secretary Professional Certificate

INTEC Paralegal Professional Certificate

INTEC Property Law and Conveyancing Short Programme Certificate

INTEC Wills and Estates Short Course Certificate

National Certificate in Paralegal Practice

Skills Programme in Family Law Practice

Commerce, finance, and accounting

Here are some commerce, finance, and accounting courses to choose from:

Commerce certificate: Cost and management accounting

Commerce certificate: Credit Management

Commerce certificate: Financial Accounting

Commerce certificate: Marketing Management

Commerce diploma: Cost And Management Accounting

Commerce diploma: Financial Accounting

Commerce diploma: General Management

Commerce diploma: Marketing Management

Commerce diploma: Credit Management

Commerce diploma: Management

Commerce diploma: Marketing

Higher Certificate: Cost And Management Accounting

Higher Certificate: Financial accounting

Higher Certificate: Labour relations

Higher Certificate: Cost And Management Accounting

Higher Certificate: Financial accounting

Higher Certificate: General management

Higher Certificate: Human Resources Development

Higher Certificate: Labour Relations

Higher Certificate: Marketing Management

Higher Certificate: Public Relations

Higher Certificate: Credit Management

INTEC Cost and Management Accounting Certificate

INTEC Cost and Management Accounting Professional Certificate

INTEC Financial Accounting Certificate

INTEC Financial Accounting Professional Certificate

INTEC Full Programme in Cost and Management Accounting

INTEC Full Programme in Financial Accounting

INTEC Full Programme in Human Resource Development

INTEC Full Programme in Human Resource management

INTEC Full Programme in Labor relations

INTEC Full Programme in Local government finance

INTEC Full Programme in Local government management

INTEC Full Programme in management

INTEC Full Programme in marketing management

INTEC Full Programme in public relations

Human resource development certificate

Human Resource Development Professional Certificate

Human Resource management certificate

Human Resource management professional certificate

Introduction to Cost and Management Accounting Certificate

Introduction to Financial Accounting Certificate

Labour Relations Certificate

Labour Relations Professional Certificate

Local Government Finance Certificate

Local Government Finance Professional Certificate

Local Government Management Certificate

Local Government management Professional Certificate

Management certificate

Management professional certificate

Management Short Course Certificate

Marketing Management Certificate

Public Relations Certificate

Public Relations Professional Certificate

Strategic Management Short Course Certificate

National Certificate: N4 Public Management

National Certificate: N5 Public Management

National Certificate: N6 Public Management

National Certificate: N4 Marketing Management

National Certificate: N5 Marketing Management

National Certificate: N6 Marketing Management

National Diploma: Business Management

National Diploma: Financial Management

National Diploma: Human Resource Management

National Diploma: Legal Secretary

National Diploma: Management Assistant

National Diploma: Marketing Management

National Diploma: Public Management

National Diploma: Public Relations

Credit Management

ICM Credit Management Part 1.

Export And Import

Certificate: Commerce: Export And Import Management

Finance & Accounting

INTEC South African Tax Certificate

Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB)

Advanced Level: National Diploma in Financial Accounting

Foundation Level ® National Certificate Bookkeeping

Further Education and Training Certificate Bookkeeping

Intermediate Level: National Diploma in Technical Financial Accounting

National Diploma in Financial Accounting

Human Resources Management & Development

National Certificate: N4 Human Resource Management

National Certificate: N5 Human Resource Management

National Certificate: N6 Human Resource Management

Import & Export Management

INTEC Import and Export Management Certificate

Marketing

INTEC Sales and Marketing Certificate

INTEC Sales Practice Short Course Certificate

Payroll Administration

INTEC Principles of Payroll Administration Certificate

Project computing and management studies

INTEC Business Computing Professional Certificate

INTEC Project Management Short Course Certificate

INTEC Introduction to Project Management Certificate

INTEC Project Management Techniques Certificate

Small Business Management

INTEC Small Business Management Professional Certificate

Certificate: Business Studies

Certificate: Commerce: Human Resources Management

Certificate: Commerce: Labour Relations

Certificate: Commerce: Public Relations

Certificate: General Administration

Certificate: Human Resources Administration

Certificate: Introduction: Project Management

Certificate: Marketing

Certificate: Marketing Management

Certificate: Personal selling

Certificate: Retail Marketing

Certificate: Secretarial Studies

Diploma: Commerce: Human Resources Development

Diploma: Commerce: Labour Relations

Diploma: Commerce: Public Relations

Higher Certificate: Commerce: General Management

Higher Certificate: Commerce: Human Resources Development

Higher Certificate: Commerce: Human Resources Management

Higher Certificate: Commerce: Marketing Management

Higher Certificate: Commerce: Public Relations

Higher Certificate: Marketing

SABPP Diploma in Commerce: Human Resources Management and Practices

Engineering courses

Some of INTEC College's engineering courses include:

National Certificate: N1 Electrical Studies (Electrician)

National Certificate: N4 Mechanical Engineering

National Certificate: N5 Mechanical Engineering

National Certificate: N6 Mechanical Engineering

Certificate: Basic Mechanical Engineering

Autodesk Revit 2017

Certificate: Construction Technology

Autodesk Inventor 2017

Certificate: Electrical Engineering

Certificate: Diesel Mechanic

National Certificate: N4 Electrical Engineering (Light Current)

National Certificate: N5 Electrical Engineering (Light Current)

National Certificate: N6 Electrical Engineering (Light Current)

National Certificate: N4 Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)

National Certificate: N5 Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)

National Certificate: N6 Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)

Fetc: Draughting

Certificate: General Draughting

Certificate: Autocad

Diploma: Architectural Draughting

Diploma: Mechanical Draughting

Diploma: Mechanical Engineering

Diploma: Motor Engineering

Diploma: Air Conditioning And Refrigeration

Diploma: Construction Technology: Civil Engineering

Diploma: Construction Technology: Building Surveying

Diploma: Assistant Quantity Surveying

Diploma: Industrial Chemistry

Diploma: Analytical Chemistry

National Certificate: N1 Chemical Studies (Water And Waste-water Treatment Practice)

Higher Diploma: Mechanical Engineering

Information Technology

Some of INTEC's Information Technology courses are:

CompTia Security+

CompTia A+ Certification

CompTia Network+

Adobe Illustrator Cc (2017)

Adobe Photoshop Cc (2017)

Microsoft Packages

Pastel 18 Certification

CompTia Cloud Essentials

MTA: Html5 Application Development Fundamentals (Exam MTA 98-375)

MTA: Networking Fundamentals (Exam 98-366)

MTA: Database Administration Fundamentals (Exam 98-364)

MTA: Software Development Fundamentals (Exam 98-361)

Fet Certificate: Graphic Web Design And Multimedia Level 4 SAQA Id: 71591

National Certificate: Information Technology: End User Computing

National Certificate: Business Analysis Support Practice

INTEC Computerised Project Management Professional Certificate (without the software)

Further Education and Training Certificate: Information Technology: Technical Support

Further Education and Training Certificate: Information Technology: Pc Engineering

Does INTEC offer psychology?

Here are some of INTEC's psychology courses:

Diploma: Psychology: General: Developmental And Industrial

Diploma: Personal Fitness Trainer

Certificate: Industrial Psychology

Certificate: General Psychology

INTEC College application and registration process

Apply for enrollment at INTEC College's courses in these steps:

Visit INTEC College's application page.

Click Register .

. Fill out the registration form and click Register at the bottom.

at the bottom. The school will process your application and contact you via email if you are among the successful candidates.

Attend the new student registration session at INTEC on the date stated in your offer letter.

Complete your tuition fees as stated in the offer letter.

Bring the offer letter and required documents on the registration day.

Failure to submit the required documents and make payments might hinder or delay your registration as a student.

Postgraduates should pay admission and PAEP test fees, deposit the PAEP test payment receipt in the Assessment and Testing Unit, attend the preparation workshop for the test, and take the exam.

INTEC College fees

INTEC College's courses will not stretch your financial muscles too much because the course fee covers tuition fees, study material and texts. However, a student might have to pay extra charges like extra exam fees for courses with external examining bodies. Additional charges are mentioned in the INTEC College's courses brochure, and payments are made via Zapper App, VisaCard, Master Card or Absa Bank with the following details:

Bank Name: Absa

Absa Account Name: Intec College (Pty) Ltd

Intec College (Pty) Ltd Account Number: 4096945393

4096945393 Account Branch Code: 632005

632005 Reference: Student Number

What are INTEC college's contact details?

Request for an INTEC college's courses and fees 2022 pdf from the school using these communication channels:

Call: 0861 173 173

0861 173 173 Email: info@intec.edu.za

info@intec.edu.za Website: intec.edu.za

Is INTEC accredited?

INTEC College's courses are provisionally accredited by Umalusi (the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training). Its accreditation number is 18 FET02 00135 PA. In addition, the school is also accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) under number: 13/0006.

Is INTEC registered with SAQA?

INTEC is legally registered and even offers SAQA accredited courses. The school has branches in Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Namibia.

INTEC College courses provide scholars with innovative, relevant, flexible, and adaptable skills and knowledge. Pick a course that will advance your career and give you an upper hand when applying for a first job.

