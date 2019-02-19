INTEC College courses offered in 2022-2023, fees, application process
Most Mzansi distance learning scholars choose INTEC College courses. The institution has affordable fee rates and flexible payment plans. Its alumni's employability rate has been excellent.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
INTEC College (Pty) Ltd is a private institution provisionally registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training under the Continuing Education and Training Act No. 16 of 2006. The school's registration number is 2008/FE07/025. The institution has high educational standards while meeting society's cultural expectations and the needs of today's students.
INTEC College courses and fees in 2022
INTEC creates excellent learning opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. It also provides learners with a suitable study environment and facilities for its highly marketable and affordable courses.
What courses does INTEC College offer?
INTEC College's short courses have proved to be what modern society needs. These programs impart critical knowledge and skills to students to bring forth more skilled labour in the community. These INTEC college's accredited courses are open for registration in 2022:
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Education
INTEC College courses that are under its faculty of education are:
- Higher Certificate: Early Childhood Development - Level 5
- Fet Certificate: Early Childhood Development - Level 4
- Amended Senior Certificate Grade 12 - CAPS
- National Certificate: N6 Educare
- National Certificate: N5 Educare
- National Certificate: N4 Educare
- National Senior Certificate Grade 12 (Without CASS)
- National Senior Certificate Grade 12 (With CASS)
- National Senior Certificate Grade 11
- National Senior Certificate Grade 10
Bookkeeping and accounting
Choose any of these bookkeeping and accounting courses:
- Certificate in accounting
- Diploma in accounting
- Diploma in bookkeeping
- Higher certificate in accounting
- Higher diploma in accounting
- INTEC bookkeeping I short course certificate
- INTEC bookkeeping II short course certificate
- INTEC bookkeeping with pastel professional certificate
- INTEC pastel accounting short programme certificate
- Patel accounting certificate of completion from pastel
- FET Certificate: Accounting Technical
- FET Certificate: Accounting Technician
Business management
These are some of INTEC's best business management short courses:
- Diploma in business management
- Higher diploma in management
- INTEC certificate in business management (Human resource management)
- INTEC certificate in business management (Marketing management)
- INTEC certificate in business management (Information and Technology)
- INTEC professional certificate in business management (Human resource management)
- INTEC professional certificate in business management (Information technology)
- National Certificate: N4 Business management
- National Certificate: N5 Business management
- National Certificate: N6 Business management
- Professional certificate in business management ( marketing management)
Call Centre Management
INTEC has the following call centre management courses:
- INTEC customer care short courses certificate
- INTEC call centre agent short programme certificate
- INTEC customer relationship management short course certificate
- INTEC call centre management professional certificate
Clerical Administration
- INTEC public administration assistant certificate
- INTEC business administration certificate
- INTEC certificate in accounting administration
- INTEC human resource administration certificate
- INTEC general administration certificate
- INTEC accounting administration certificate
- INTEC marketing administration certificate
Supply Chain Management
- Certificate: Introduction: Production: Operations Management
- INTEC Logistics and Supply Chain Management Diploma
- INTEC Production Management Certificate
- INTEC Storekeeping and Stock Control Certificate
- INTEC Supply Chain Management Short Course Certificate
- National Certificate: Supply chain management
Secretarial and personal assistant studies
The school offers these secretarial courses:
- Certificate: Professional Secretary
- Diploma: Personal Assistant
- Diploma: Professional Secretary
- Higher Diploma: Executive Assistant
- INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate
- INTEC Personal Assistant Professional Certificate
- INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 1 additional Computer Elective
- INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 2 additional Computer Electives
- INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 4 additional Computer Electives
- INTEC Professional Secretary Certificate + 3 additional Computer Electives
- INTEC Professional Secretary Professional Certificate
INTEC College law courses
You can also enrol for these law courses:
- Diploma: Law And Taxation
- Diploma: Paralegal
- Higher Diploma: Legal Secretary
- INTEC Business Law Short Course Certificate
- INTEC Certificate in Paralegal Studies
- INTEC Certificate in Paralegal Studies-Commercial Practice
- INTEC Civil Litigation Short Programme Certificate
- INTEC Commercial Law Professional Certificate
- INTEC Conveyancing Secretary Professional Certificate
- INTEC Criminal Law and Procedure Short Programme Certificate
- INTEC Debt Collecting Short Programme Certificate
- INTEC Introduction to South African Law Short Programme Certificate
- INTEC Legal Secretary Professional Certificate
- INTEC Paralegal Professional Certificate
- INTEC Property Law and Conveyancing Short Programme Certificate
- INTEC Wills and Estates Short Course Certificate
- National Certificate in Paralegal Practice
- Skills Programme in Family Law Practice
Commerce, finance, and accounting
Here are some commerce, finance, and accounting courses to choose from:
- Commerce certificate: Cost and management accounting
- Commerce certificate: Credit Management
- Commerce certificate: Financial Accounting
- Commerce certificate: Marketing Management
- Commerce diploma: Cost And Management Accounting
- Commerce diploma: Financial Accounting
- Commerce diploma: General Management
- Commerce diploma: Marketing Management
- Commerce diploma: Credit Management
- Commerce diploma: Management
- Commerce diploma: Marketing
- Higher Certificate: Cost And Management Accounting
- Higher Certificate: Financial accounting
- Higher Certificate: Labour relations
- Higher Certificate: Cost And Management Accounting
- Higher Certificate: Financial accounting
- Higher Certificate: General management
- Higher Certificate: Human Resources Development
- Higher Certificate: Labour Relations
- Higher Certificate: Marketing Management
- Higher Certificate: Public Relations
- Higher Certificate: Credit Management
- INTEC Cost and Management Accounting Certificate
- INTEC Cost and Management Accounting Professional Certificate
- INTEC Financial Accounting Certificate
- INTEC Financial Accounting Professional Certificate
- INTEC Full Programme in Cost and Management Accounting
- INTEC Full Programme in Financial Accounting
- INTEC Full Programme in Human Resource Development
- INTEC Full Programme in Human Resource management
- INTEC Full Programme in Labor relations
- INTEC Full Programme in Local government finance
- INTEC Full Programme in Local government management
- INTEC Full Programme in management
- INTEC Full Programme in marketing management
- INTEC Full Programme in public relations
- Human resource development certificate
- Human Resource Development Professional Certificate
- Human Resource management certificate
- Human Resource management professional certificate
- Introduction to Cost and Management Accounting Certificate
- Introduction to Financial Accounting Certificate
- Labour Relations Certificate
- Labour Relations Professional Certificate
- Local Government Finance Certificate
- Local Government Finance Professional Certificate
- Local Government Management Certificate
- Local Government management Professional Certificate
- Management certificate
- Management professional certificate
- Management Short Course Certificate
- Marketing Management Certificate
- Public Relations Certificate
- Public Relations Professional Certificate
- Strategic Management Short Course Certificate
- National Certificate: N4 Public Management
- National Certificate: N5 Public Management
- National Certificate: N6 Public Management
- National Certificate: N4 Marketing Management
- National Certificate: N5 Marketing Management
- National Certificate: N6 Marketing Management
- National Diploma: Business Management
- National Diploma: Financial Management
- National Diploma: Human Resource Management
- National Diploma: Legal Secretary
- National Diploma: Management Assistant
- National Diploma: Marketing Management
- National Diploma: Public Management
- National Diploma: Public Relations
Credit Management
- ICM Credit Management Part 1.
Export And Import
- Certificate: Commerce: Export And Import Management
- Finance & Accounting
INTEC South African Tax Certificate
- Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB)
- Advanced Level: National Diploma in Financial Accounting
- Foundation Level ® National Certificate Bookkeeping
- Further Education and Training Certificate Bookkeeping
- Intermediate Level: National Diploma in Technical Financial Accounting
- National Diploma in Financial Accounting
Human Resources Management & Development
- National Certificate: N4 Human Resource Management
- National Certificate: N5 Human Resource Management
- National Certificate: N6 Human Resource Management
Import & Export Management
- INTEC Import and Export Management Certificate
Marketing
- INTEC Sales and Marketing Certificate
- INTEC Sales Practice Short Course Certificate
Payroll Administration
- INTEC Principles of Payroll Administration Certificate
Project computing and management studies
- INTEC Business Computing Professional Certificate
- INTEC Project Management Short Course Certificate
- INTEC Introduction to Project Management Certificate
- INTEC Project Management Techniques Certificate
Small Business Management
- INTEC Small Business Management Professional Certificate
- Certificate: Business Studies
- Certificate: Commerce: Human Resources Management
- Certificate: Commerce: Labour Relations
- Certificate: Commerce: Public Relations
- Certificate: General Administration
- Certificate: Human Resources Administration
- Certificate: Introduction: Project Management
- Certificate: Marketing
- Certificate: Marketing Management
- Certificate: Personal selling
- Certificate: Retail Marketing
- Certificate: Secretarial Studies
- Diploma: Commerce: Human Resources Development
- Diploma: Commerce: Labour Relations
- Diploma: Commerce: Public Relations
- Higher Certificate: Commerce: General Management
- Higher Certificate: Commerce: Human Resources Development
- Higher Certificate: Commerce: Human Resources Management
- Higher Certificate: Commerce: Marketing Management
- Higher Certificate: Commerce: Public Relations
- Higher Certificate: Marketing
- SABPP Diploma in Commerce: Human Resources Management and Practices
Engineering courses
Some of INTEC College's engineering courses include:
- National Certificate: N1 Electrical Studies (Electrician)
- National Certificate: N4 Mechanical Engineering
- National Certificate: N5 Mechanical Engineering
- National Certificate: N6 Mechanical Engineering
- Certificate: Basic Mechanical Engineering
- Autodesk Revit 2017
- Certificate: Construction Technology
- Autodesk Inventor 2017
- Certificate: Electrical Engineering
- Certificate: Diesel Mechanic
- National Certificate: N4 Electrical Engineering (Light Current)
- National Certificate: N5 Electrical Engineering (Light Current)
- National Certificate: N6 Electrical Engineering (Light Current)
- National Certificate: N4 Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)
- National Certificate: N5 Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)
- National Certificate: N6 Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)
- Fetc: Draughting
- Certificate: General Draughting
- Certificate: Autocad
- Diploma: Architectural Draughting
- Diploma: Mechanical Draughting
- Diploma: Mechanical Engineering
- Diploma: Motor Engineering
- Diploma: Air Conditioning And Refrigeration
- Diploma: Construction Technology: Civil Engineering
- Diploma: Construction Technology: Building Surveying
- Diploma: Assistant Quantity Surveying
- Diploma: Industrial Chemistry
- Diploma: Analytical Chemistry
- National Certificate: N1 Chemical Studies (Water And Waste-water Treatment Practice)
- Higher Diploma: Mechanical Engineering
Information Technology
Some of INTEC's Information Technology courses are:
- CompTia Security+
- CompTia A+ Certification
- CompTia Network+
- Adobe Illustrator Cc (2017)
- Adobe Photoshop Cc (2017)
- Microsoft Packages
- Pastel 18 Certification
- CompTia Cloud Essentials
- MTA: Html5 Application Development Fundamentals (Exam MTA 98-375)
- MTA: Networking Fundamentals (Exam 98-366)
- MTA: Database Administration Fundamentals (Exam 98-364)
- MTA: Software Development Fundamentals (Exam 98-361)
- Fet Certificate: Graphic Web Design And Multimedia Level 4 SAQA Id: 71591
- National Certificate: Information Technology: End User Computing
- National Certificate: Business Analysis Support Practice
- INTEC Computerised Project Management Professional Certificate (without the software)
- Further Education and Training Certificate: Information Technology: Technical Support
- Further Education and Training Certificate: Information Technology: Pc Engineering
Does INTEC offer psychology?
Here are some of INTEC's psychology courses:
- Diploma: Psychology: General: Developmental And Industrial
- Diploma: Personal Fitness Trainer
- Certificate: Industrial Psychology
- Certificate: General Psychology
INTEC College application and registration process
Apply for enrollment at INTEC College's courses in these steps:
- Visit INTEC College's application page.
- Click Register.
- Fill out the registration form and click Register at the bottom.
- The school will process your application and contact you via email if you are among the successful candidates.
- Attend the new student registration session at INTEC on the date stated in your offer letter.
- Complete your tuition fees as stated in the offer letter.
- Bring the offer letter and required documents on the registration day.
- Failure to submit the required documents and make payments might hinder or delay your registration as a student.
- Postgraduates should pay admission and PAEP test fees, deposit the PAEP test payment receipt in the Assessment and Testing Unit, attend the preparation workshop for the test, and take the exam.
INTEC College fees
INTEC College's courses will not stretch your financial muscles too much because the course fee covers tuition fees, study material and texts. However, a student might have to pay extra charges like extra exam fees for courses with external examining bodies. Additional charges are mentioned in the INTEC College's courses brochure, and payments are made via Zapper App, VisaCard, Master Card or Absa Bank with the following details:
- Bank Name: Absa
- Account Name: Intec College (Pty) Ltd
- Account Number: 4096945393
- Account Branch Code: 632005
- Reference: Student Number
What are INTEC college's contact details?
Request for an INTEC college's courses and fees 2022 pdf from the school using these communication channels:
- Call: 0861 173 173
- Email: info@intec.edu.za
- Website: intec.edu.za
Is INTEC accredited?
INTEC College's courses are provisionally accredited by Umalusi (the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training). Its accreditation number is 18 FET02 00135 PA. In addition, the school is also accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) under number: 13/0006.
Is INTEC registered with SAQA?
INTEC is legally registered and even offers SAQA accredited courses. The school has branches in Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Namibia.
INTEC College courses provide scholars with innovative, relevant, flexible, and adaptable skills and knowledge. Pick a course that will advance your career and give you an upper hand when applying for a first job.
READ ALSO: Top 10 free online homeschooling institutions in South Africa in 2022
Briefly.co.za also posted the best free online homeschooling institutions in South Africa. Parents should involve themselves in their kids' education more.
Free online homeschooling platforms help you bond with your children while monitoring their educational progress. Learning online is fun for many kids.
Source: Briefly News