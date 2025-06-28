Two young South African men from a township in Cape Town showed off their love for food in their community

The best friends flipped a dumping site next to a bust stop into an irresistible takeaway spot in Gugulethu

The gents are also big on youth employment and are determined to offer young people jobs as unemployment has become a national crisis

Two South African men decided to turn their dream into a reality after flipping a dumping site into a takeaway spot, The Bus Stop Spit & Grill.

Two guys from Gugulethu transformed a dumping site into a takeaway restaurant. Image: @Unathi Mazamisa

There’s a fast-food eatery at every corner of Gugulethu but the duo was determined to represent a deeper connection with the people. When cofounders Manelisi Shoba and Unathi Mazamisa first laid eyes on the site, it was filled with rubbish.

The pair was determined to flip the space into something the community would be proud of. The best friends were already running a catering business that included spitbraais when they saw an opportunity to fill the gap. Mazamisa explained:

“There was a lack of good-quality, easily accessible food in and around Gugulethu. That's when The Bus Stop Spit & Grill in NY 6 was born, serving premium grilled meat, cooked either on open flame or in a traditional spitbraai machine. The goal is to refine this model and expand to over 10 stores across Cape Town.”

Rooted in the township of Gugulethu

Both founders were raised in Gugulethu, though on opposite sides of the township. Mazamisa grew up in NY 148 in a busy household filled with extended family:

“We weren't poor, but we definitely weren't privileged either. Living with my grandmother, parents, and cousins taught me about resilience and sharing.”

Shoba had a similar background, having been raised by his grandmother, who worked hard to afford a middle-class lifestyle. Their shared experiences have given the duo a deep understanding of the township's rhythm, culture, challenges and insights that continue to inform how they run their business:

“Our mission is to provide the community with an experience of fine dining. We aim to be consistent and reliable in meeting their needs. Youth employment is crucial for economic growth, and we want to play a positive role in addressing youth unemployment.”

The duo plans to find more underutilised spaces and turn them into economic hubs where young people can make a living.

Two men introduced quality fast-food to Gugulethu. Image: @Unathi Mazamisa

Connecting with the community

The co-founders wanted to include the people of Gugulethu from the beginning and spoke to the local community group before launching. Most of their customers are people who live in Gugulethu and loyalty means everything to them.

Mazamisa emphasised the need for their spot to stand out in a township filled with numerous fast-food options:

“We're very focused on quality. Quality meat, quality grilling techniques, and excellent customer service. We now want to connect even more with our customers through social experiences.”

Whether it's through the food, the friendly banter at the counter, or the local music playing in the background, the eatery offers more than just a meal, it offers a blend of the kasi vibe.

