Pretoria Woman Confronts Fast Food Worker for Allegedly Mistreating Homeless Man in TikTok Video
- A heartwarming outing for a homeless man in Pretoria ended in a horrible experience after alleged mistreatment by local restaurant staff
- The TikToker who cares for the man, Mpho, reported that an employee refused to apologise when confronted for treating him unfairly
- Social media users reacted with a mix of fury and support, sparking a wider conversation about the dignity of the homeless in South Africa
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A dedicated Pretoria TikToker, Shafia, cares for a homeless man named Mpho, a qualified electric engineer. They had a heartbreaking interaction in Pretoria Central on June 12, 2026. She shared a video of herself confronting a worker for disrespecting Mpho, but she was met with rolling eyes.
The incident, @shafiaahmed00 shared highlighted discrimination and negative stereotyping based on an individual’s unhoused status. In South Africa, one of the most unequal countries in the world, the structural divides of history have left over 55,000 people living in homelessness, according to StatsSA. Most reside in the Gauteng province, and the TikTokker goes out of her way to regularly feed Mpho proved that while she sees Mpho with love and respect, the experience with the worker served as a grim reminder that not everyone shares those values. Workers like the one Shafia confronted spread the stigma that strips them of the basic dignity everyone deserves. Watch the video below:
SA rallies to help homeless engineer
The creator moved others by sharing the sad moment online. Her video attracted attention from people who wanted to help the unhoused electrical engineer. Read the comments applauding the woman for helping below:
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shaz@01 said:
"Hi sis I am an electrical engineer too. I can plug him with a job."
Botshelo Mogale💋 wrote:
"This brought tears to my eyes! The world needs more people like you, ma’am 😭🥺❤️You’re an angel."
Lisa 😊said:
"Please teach me how you control your anger. I would've gone flying over the counter with a free kick. Protect that man ❤️"
Mntungwagoddess 🌹was stunned by the employee:
"The fact that you studied her before addressing her. You gave her opportunities to redeem herself, wow 😭"
megan was upset by the video:
"She rolled her eyes, and the manager said nothing. Both of them must go."
mlue🇿🇦 said:
"I broke up with 1 of my ex coz she was treating the less fortunate as if they didn't breathe the same oxygen as hers... Thank you, my sister, for standing up🙏"
Other Briefly News stories about charity
- Online users applauded a man who decided to spoil manual labourers who were waiting for a day of work, and he took them to the Johannesburg zoo for the first time.
- An anonymous man who helps the public shared a video of the old woman that he assisted after finding her walking on a long road.
- A man stepped in after coming across a guy who was walking on all fours because of an injury, and he went out of his way to give him a leg up.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za