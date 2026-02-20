Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African man showed people the good work he did to help a man on the street

He posted a video series about taking care of a man, Stephane, who was in need desperate need of help

South Africans were touched after seeing Stephane go from crawling in the street to looking much better

A man shared that he helped a Stephane after finding him in a dire situation. He posted videos showing people that he went all out to be a Good Samaritan.

The story of the TikTokker meeting the homeless person went viral on TikTok. People were stunned after watching the makeover that the man received after living on the streets.

A man in a TikTok by @aliboy_boss showed people that he helped a man, Stephane, he met crawling on the street because of a hip injury. He shared a clip showing the homeless man after being transformed into a handsome man with a clean haircut and a suit in a clip shared on 18 February 2026. The man also took Stephane to eat. Other videos showed Stephane needed medical attention and the content creator helped him with it as well. Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by change in homeless man

TikTok viewers thought that the video of the man looking completely different from when he was found was heartwarming. People insisted that they could still see a lot of sadness in the man's eyes. Read online user's comments about the man below:

Savage was moved:

"The pain in his eyes is worse than the pain in his body 😔"

Mena2 speculated about how the man felt:

"He is not happy 🥺. There is something inside. Please talk to him what he feels inside 🙏🙏🙏🙏God bless you 🙏"

LMJ 💞💛🩵 exclaimed:

"WOW !!!! He should be doing modeling, he has film star looks. So handsome."

Loki🇨🇦 remarked:

"Don’t get me wrong..what you do is wonderful. But he said he likes sporty clothes…what will he do with a suit?"

🦀 thought the man was good-looking:

"He can make a good cover guy for magazines and stuff and earn his own bucks.. Hope someone can notice him. Best wishes."

Elizma Boonzaaier was impressed by how handsome the man looked:

"Hhe is very handsome..... but his eyes make me sad..... thank you so much for helping him."

Peter_Theron imagined the man was thinking about the future:

"He knows that this is temporary…a moment not worth smiling for or trying to enjoy."

Breatheagain .jpg🧚‍♀️ shared a different perspective:

"Imagine to be helped and lose all dignity!!! Being filmed 🥺!!! That’s the pain reflecting in his eyes 🥺"

