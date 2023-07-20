An older woman ran into BI Phakathi, an anonymous man who helps people in need when he's out and about

The lady looked like she was on a very long walk, and the masked hero stepped in to help with a wad of cash

Many people were touched to see how BI Phakathi helped older women in need as he found out more about her

BI Phakathi once again stepped in to help another woman. And the man noticed that a gogo was by herself walking on a long stretch of road.

A BI Phakathi TikTok video shows how he helped a gogo who was walking to buy necessities. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: TikTok

The video of how BI Phakathi helped received over 46,000 likes. They were also thousands of comments from people who were over the moon to see that he was there for someone in need.

BI Phakathi helps older woman with money in TikTok video

Anonymous viral sensation BI Phakathi helped another person in need on the streets. The Good Samaritan stopped an old woman and found out that she was walking a long distance in order to buy some maize meal. The gogo detailed that she has no kids, and BI had a kind word. Watch the video:

South Africans touched by older woman in viral TikTok

Many people are always touched when they see how BI Phakathi is a blessing in people's lives. Online users wished good tidings over BI Phakathi's life.

Sisanda S said:

"This page always manages to keep me humble and in gratitude. When I think of Gogo with no one on earth to look after her at this age."

Lyoid_A wrote:

"Thank you for making the world a better place."

MARSHMALLOW commented:

"God bless this man and this woman with many more years of life!"

makhosazana added:

"Ow Bantu this granny made me to cry wen she says she doesn't have a child."

Zaida gushed:

"She's so Gorgeous and clean and plus with the Only BI she's blessed to meet. I watched with a big Smile on my Face just to both talking."

BI Phakathi leaves countless South Africans in need touched

South African netizens are familiar with BI Phakathi as he makes content showing how he helps people. Online users are big fans of his work.

