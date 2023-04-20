BI Phakathi gave a boy selling tomatoes enough money that he could go home and rest

Sharing the emotional video on TikTok, BI showed how the boy showed him kindness, not knowing who he was

Mzansi thanked BI for helping this young man out and for showing kindness gets returned

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young man selflessly helped a man with R2 for juice, not knowing it was Mzansi's widely loved philanthropist BI Phakathi.

Mzansi was touched by another one of BI Phakathi's selfless acts of kindness. Image: TikTok / BI Phakathi

Source: TikTok

BI is a living angel who never fails to leave the people of Mzansi emotional with his acts of kindness. This was no different.

BI Phakathi helps young man in emotional TikTok video

BI shared a video showing him asking a young man who was selling tomatoes if he could help him with just R2 to buy juice. The young man reached into his pocket and gave BI the R2.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The boy had no idea who he was helping; he did it out of the kindness of his heart. BI repaid his kindness with thousands, and the boy couldn't believe his eyes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi thanks BI shared for making this young boy's day

Seeing the pure disbelief and joy on the young man's face and how he lit up knowing he could go home had people welling up with tears.

Read some of the heartfelt comments:

@teedee20212 said:

“Oh Lorenzo. I'm so happy for you❤️@biphakathi1 God bless you, bhuti.”

@KeaJaden said:

“You can just tell from the way he gave you the R2 how kind-hearted he is. ❤️”

@Prince Markp Thatego said:

“ 'I will go home now,’ shows how tired he is to try to make ends meet… Thank you man you have given this young man a break.”

@Thereal_Sfiso said:

“Such a beautiful smile on that boy's face ”

@Child of the most High God said:

“Very kind people are the ones struggling; God have mercy”

BI Phakathi helps Diepsloot mom of 6 who has never been to Shoprite, poor lady on Moja Love moves Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Moja Love episode about a woman struggling financially went Twitter viral. A single mother of six told South Africa that she could only afford to buy from spaza shops.

The video from Moja Love got thousands of views on Twitter as people were in their feels after seeing the woman living in poverty. People circulated the post about the woman until it reached someone who helped- BI Phakhati.

A 30-year South African lady, Tshenolo Ndou, got help from BI Phakati after going Twitter viral. The lady caused a buzz after she appeared on Moja Love and admitted that she never visited Shoprite or even the mall because she could never afford anything from the shops. The young woman is a mom to three girls aged 10, four and two and a boy aged seven. She's also responsible sister's sons, aged 12 and 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News