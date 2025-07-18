Jeremy Lin’s net worth today: salary, endorsements, and overall earnings
Jeremy Lin's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $40 million, reflecting a decade-long NBA career playing for various teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Lin's earnings tell a story beyond basketball; he combines on-court success with savvy endorsements and overseas contracts.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Jeremy Lin's profile summary
- Exploring Jeremy Lin's net worth and career earnings
- How did Jeremy Lin make his money?
- What does Jeremy Lin do now?
- Is Jeremy Lin a Harvard graduate?
- Trivia
- In conclusion
Key takeaways
- Jeremy Lin played for 10 seasons with eight teams in the NBA, earning an income of $65.7 million during his time in the league.
- The popular guard has since forged a post-NBA career in Taiwan, playing for the New Taipei Kings.
- Besides playing, he has landed some of the most lucrative brand endorsement deals with prominent brands like Nike, Adidas, Xstep, and Volvo.
Jeremy Lin's profile summary
|Full name
|Jeremy Shu-How Lin
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|August 23, 1988
|Age
|36 years old (as of July 2025)
|Place of birth
|Torrance, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Height
|6 feet 3 inches
|Weight
|91 kg (approx)
|Father
|Gie-Ming Lin
|Mother
|Shirley Lin
|Siblings
|Josh and Joseph
|Relationship status
|Married
|Children
|One
|Education
|Palo Alto High School and Harvard University
|Profession
|Professional basketball player
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
Exploring Jeremy Lin's net worth and career earnings
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeremy Lin's net worth in 2025 is estimated at between $36 million and $40 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful basketball career and lucrative brand endorsement deals.
During a Beijing press conference, Jeremy revealed that playing in the NBA was his childhood dream. He said,
I dreamed of playing in the NBA since I was a child.
How much money did Jeremy Lin make in the NBA?
According to Spotrac, Jeremy Lin's NBA earnings during his time in the NBA are $65,750,412. He played for several teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors.
List of Jeremy Lin's cars
Jeremy Lin drives a Porsche 718 Boxster and a Volvo XC60. He was also involved in Volvo's ad campaign as their brand ambassador in the United States, China, and Chinese-speaking markets.
Following the 2012 partnership, Freeman Shen, the then-president of Volvo Cars China, revealed why they chose the NBA star. He said,
Volvo Cars’ choice of Jeremy Lin as the company ambassador derives from our shared ethos of passion, dynamism and progressiveness,
How did Jeremy Lin make his money?
The former NBA player accumulated his fortune mainly through his career as a professional basketball player, endorsement deals, and entrepreneurial endeavours. Here is a breakdown of Jeremy Lin's career earnings:
NBA career
In 2010, Lin signed a partially guaranteed two-year contract as an undrafted free agent with the Golden State Warriors. The deal included $500,000 guaranteed.
In 2012, the Houston Rockets offered him a 3-year contract worth $25 million and an annual salary of $8.3 million. However, the team traded him to the Lakers for $15 million.
Jeremy Lin also had a brief stint in the Chinese Basketball Association. He played for the Beijing Ducks in 2019 and earned an annual salary of $3 million. He also played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions.
Jeremy Lin's endorsement deals
In 2012, Jeremy signed a three-year guaranteed sponsorship contract with Nike in his rookie year, earning $200,000 annually. He later joined Adidas, which offered a 5-year contract worth $15 million.
Following the Adidas offer, he released a statement expressing his gratitude for joining the sports brand. He said,
I’m really excited to join the Adidas family. They’ve changed the game with new technology and style and I can’t wait to be a part of it.
Jeremy Lin has also collaborated with Xtep, a Chinese sportswear company, and launched signature sneakers for the basketballer. His other brand endorsement deals include Volvo, Tag Heuer, and Steiner Sports. In 2016, Forbes estimated his endorsement earnings to be $4 million.
Entrepreneurial endeavours
In 2012, Jeremy founded JLIN LLC, a firm that manages partnerships and investments in the United States and Asia. He has invested in Endowus, Binar Academy, Rukita, SparkLabs, and NEX Team.
What does Jeremy Lin do now?
Jeremy Lin is currently playing basketball with the New Taipei Kings. He joined the team in 2023, and in September 2024, he signed a one-year contract extension. Following the contract extension, Lin shared the news on his Instagram with the caption,
Year 15! Re-signing w the Kings, excited for an encore w lil bro @joe_linstagram and the homies. As the saying goes, getting to the top isnt easy, staying there’s even harder. It wont be easy defending the title, but we’re excited for the challenge. Grateful to be healthy and for every year I get to pla
Is Jeremy Lin a Harvard graduate?
Jeremy Lin is a Harvard University graduate. He graduated from the university with a degree in Economics and a 3.1 grade point average.
Trivia
- Jeremy, whose full name is Jeremy Shu-How Lin (age 36 as of July 2025), was born in Torrance, California, United States, on August 23, 1988.
- Despite being a top high school player in Northern California, Lin received no athletic scholarship offers and went undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft.
- His parents, Gie-ming Lin and Shirley Lin, immigrated to the United States from Taiwan in the 1970s.
- He is a philanthropist and runs the Jeremy Lin Foundation, a non-profit organisation empowering children and youth.
In conclusion
Jeremy Lin's net worth of between $36 million and $40 million showcases more than his NBA salary, it highlights his global impact and business acumen. Lin crafted a lasting financial legacy with earnings from the NBA, China's CBA, and endorsements.
