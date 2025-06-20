P.J. Washington's net worth in 2025: salary, endorsements, and more

P.J. Washington's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his impressive rise in the NBA as a versatile power forward. Washington was selected as the 12th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA draft. He was later traded to the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, 2024.

Washington during the first quarter of an NBA game on January 15, 2025 (L). P.J. at Golden 1 Center on December 30, 2024 (R). Photo by Sean Gardner, Eakin Howard (modified by author)

Key takeaways

P.J. Washington has earned his income through his NBA career and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

He reportedly earned over $15.5 million during the 2024-25 NBA season.

during the 2024-25 NBA season. His parents, Sherry and Paul Washington, played basketball at Middle Tennessee State.

P.J. Washington's profile summary

Full name Paul Jamaine Washington Jr. Gender Male Date of birth August 23, 1998 Age 26 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet 7 inches Weight 104 kg (approx) Father Paul Jamaine Washington Sr Mother Sherry Washington Siblings Spencer Washington Relationship status Married Wife Alisah Chanel Children Paul Jermaine Washington III, Preston, and Paxton Education University of Kentucky, Lone Star High School, Findlay Prep Profession Professional basketball player Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Exploring P.J. Washington's net worth and career earnings

According to ClutchPoints, P.J. Washington's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $10 million. His wealth stems from his successful career as an NBA player and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

P.J. Washington during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on November 30, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Alex Goodlett (modified by author)

A look into P.J. Washington's house

The popular NBA star owns a mansion in Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina. The 8,887 square feet luxurious home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and other amenities.

How much does P.J. Washington make a year?

According to Spotrac, P.J. Washington's salary is approximately $15,500,000 for the 2024-25 season. For the 2025-26 season, his monthly salary is estimated at $1,179,348, totalling $14,152,174 annually.

P.J. Washington's contracts

P.J. signed his rookie 4-year $12,070,560 contract with the Charlotte Hornets after being selected 12th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He later signed a 3-year contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets.

P.J. Washington's contract extension reportedly includes $46.5 million guaranteed, with an average annual salary of around $15.5 million. It kept him from becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

P.J. Washington of the Dallas Mavericks at the game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2024, in Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde (modified by author)

Explore P.J. Washington's career and income sources

P.J. Washington began his basketball career at Findlay Prep in Nevada. He committed to play college basketball at Kentucky, where he averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in college, and declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore season in 2019.

He was selected 12th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. In his rookie year, he played impressively, including earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honours in 2020.

In February 2024, Washington was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he contributed significantly to the team's run to the 2024 NBA Finals. Washington has averaged around 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game over his NBA career.

P.J. Washington's endorsements

P.J. Washington has endorsement deals with major brands, including Nike and Panini. Shortly after entering the NBA, he signed a multi-year shoe endorsement deal with Nike in 2019.

He also had an endorsement deal with Smoothie King, a high-quality protein smoothie line he shared on his Instagram. The caption read,

From the court to the gym, the whey protein in Smoothie King’s Gladiator smoothies gives me the high-quality protein I need to support muscle recovery so I can be at my best the next day!

P.J. Washington at Raising Cane's ahead of the NBA 2024-2025 Home Opener at Raising Cane's Dallas on October 16, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez (modified by author)

P.J. Washington dated popular social media personality, Brittany Renner. The two first met at the University of Kentucky in 2020, where P.J. played college basketball.

They kickstarted their relationship, and in March 2021, Brittany announced she was pregnant. They welcomed a son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, in May 2021.

Washington and Brittany called off their relationship two months later in 2021. P.J. began dating model Alisah Chanel in late 2021 and married in 2023. Washington's wife is an Instagram star who is best known for her lifestyle, beauty, and fitness content

How much child support does P.J. Washington pay?

P.J. Washington reportedly pays Brittany Renner $2,500 per month in child support. These payments are significantly lower than the $200,000 monthly figure widely circulated, and Renner has stated that she does not rely on the payments for her lifestyle.

Brittany revealed this during an appearance on the Tonight's Conversation podcast. She said,

A lot of people judge that, but it’s like, you can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you, so you have to make a way, you know? So, it’s like, I’ve never been about money, it’s never been about that, but it’s like, especially me not getting $200,000. For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month.

P.J. and Alisah on February 21, 2023 (L). Washington and wife Chanel in Montego Bay, Jamaica on April 30, 2023 (R). Photo: @pjwashington on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

P.J., whose real name is Paul Jamaine Washington Jr. (age 26 as of June 2025), was born in Louisville, Kentucky, United States on August 23, 1998.

He made NBA history by hitting 7 three-pointers in his debut game, the most ever in an NBA debut.

Washington played through a pinkie injury during much of his freshman college season, which required surgery in the summer after.

P.J. Washington's kids are Preston and Paxton, with his wife Alisah Chanel, and Paul Jermaine Washington III, with Brittany Renner.

Alisah Chanel's net worth is estimated at between $1 million and $5 million.

P.J. Washington's net worth reflects his successful basketball career. With a multi-million dollar contract and endorsement deals, he has built a solid financial foundation early in his career.

