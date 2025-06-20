P.J. Washington's net worth in 2025: salary, endorsements, and more
P.J. Washington's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his impressive rise in the NBA as a versatile power forward. Washington was selected as the 12th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA draft. He was later traded to the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- P.J. Washington's profile summary
- Exploring P.J. Washington's net worth and career earnings
- Explore P.J. Washington's career and income sources
- Did P.J. Washington date Brittany Renner?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- P.J. Washington has earned his income through his NBA career and lucrative brand endorsement deals.
- He reportedly earned over $15.5 million during the 2024-25 NBA season.
- His parents, Sherry and Paul Washington, played basketball at Middle Tennessee State.
P.J. Washington's profile summary
|Full name
|Paul Jamaine Washington Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|August 23, 1998
|Age
|26 years old (as of June 2025)
|Place of birth
|Louisville, Kentucky, United States
|Current residence
|Dallas, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Height
|6 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|104 kg (approx)
|Father
|Paul Jamaine Washington Sr
|Mother
|Sherry Washington
|Siblings
|Spencer Washington
|Relationship status
|Married
|Wife
|Alisah Chanel
|Children
|Paul Jermaine Washington III, Preston, and Paxton
|Education
|University of Kentucky, Lone Star High School, Findlay Prep
|Profession
|Professional basketball player
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Exploring P.J. Washington's net worth and career earnings
According to ClutchPoints, P.J. Washington's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $10 million. His wealth stems from his successful career as an NBA player and lucrative brand endorsement deals.
A look into P.J. Washington's house
The popular NBA star owns a mansion in Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina. The 8,887 square feet luxurious home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and other amenities.
How much does P.J. Washington make a year?
According to Spotrac, P.J. Washington's salary is approximately $15,500,000 for the 2024-25 season. For the 2025-26 season, his monthly salary is estimated at $1,179,348, totalling $14,152,174 annually.
P.J. Washington's contracts
P.J. signed his rookie 4-year $12,070,560 contract with the Charlotte Hornets after being selected 12th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He later signed a 3-year contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets.
P.J. Washington's contract extension reportedly includes $46.5 million guaranteed, with an average annual salary of around $15.5 million. It kept him from becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
Explore P.J. Washington's career and income sources
P.J. Washington began his basketball career at Findlay Prep in Nevada. He committed to play college basketball at Kentucky, where he averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in college, and declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore season in 2019.
He was selected 12th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. In his rookie year, he played impressively, including earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honours in 2020.
In February 2024, Washington was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he contributed significantly to the team's run to the 2024 NBA Finals. Washington has averaged around 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game over his NBA career.
P.J. Washington's endorsements
P.J. Washington has endorsement deals with major brands, including Nike and Panini. Shortly after entering the NBA, he signed a multi-year shoe endorsement deal with Nike in 2019.
He also had an endorsement deal with Smoothie King, a high-quality protein smoothie line he shared on his Instagram. The caption read,
From the court to the gym, the whey protein in Smoothie King’s Gladiator smoothies gives me the high-quality protein I need to support muscle recovery so I can be at my best the next day!
Did P.J. Washington date Brittany Renner?
P.J. Washington dated popular social media personality, Brittany Renner. The two first met at the University of Kentucky in 2020, where P.J. played college basketball.
They kickstarted their relationship, and in March 2021, Brittany announced she was pregnant. They welcomed a son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, in May 2021.
Washington and Brittany called off their relationship two months later in 2021. P.J. began dating model Alisah Chanel in late 2021 and married in 2023. Washington's wife is an Instagram star who is best known for her lifestyle, beauty, and fitness content
How much child support does P.J. Washington pay?
P.J. Washington reportedly pays Brittany Renner $2,500 per month in child support. These payments are significantly lower than the $200,000 monthly figure widely circulated, and Renner has stated that she does not rely on the payments for her lifestyle.
Brittany revealed this during an appearance on the Tonight's Conversation podcast. She said,
A lot of people judge that, but it’s like, you can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you, so you have to make a way, you know? So, it’s like, I’ve never been about money, it’s never been about that, but it’s like, especially me not getting $200,000. For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month.
Trivia
- P.J., whose real name is Paul Jamaine Washington Jr. (age 26 as of June 2025), was born in Louisville, Kentucky, United States on August 23, 1998.
- He made NBA history by hitting 7 three-pointers in his debut game, the most ever in an NBA debut.
- Washington played through a pinkie injury during much of his freshman college season, which required surgery in the summer after.
- P.J. Washington's kids are Preston and Paxton, with his wife Alisah Chanel, and Paul Jermaine Washington III, with Brittany Renner.
- Alisah Chanel's net worth is estimated at between $1 million and $5 million.
P.J. Washington's net worth reflects his successful basketball career. With a multi-million dollar contract and endorsement deals, he has built a solid financial foundation early in his career.
READ ALSO: Who is Brittany Renner?
Briefly.co.za published an article about Brittany Renner, a social media influencer and fitness model best recognised for her online fitness content posts on Instagram.
She has been involved in a few public scandals, especially after her revelation of being romantically involved with multiple athletes.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.