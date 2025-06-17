Bubba Wallace's net worth: what the NASCAR star earns in 2025

Bubba Wallace's net worth, estimated at $4 million, reflects his success on and off the racetrack. The NASCAR star has built his fortune through racing earnings, including a $2.2 million annual salary with 23XI Racing, and lucrative sponsorship deals.

Bubba at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22, 2025 (L). Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway on October 05, 2024 (R). Photo by James Gilbert, Sean Gardner (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Bubba began motor racing at the age of nine years.

Wallace races for the 23XI Racing, competing full-time with their No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE.

He is the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963.

Bubba Wallace's profile summary

Full name William Darrell Wallace Jr. Gender Male Date of birth October 8, 1993 Age 31 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Mobile, Alabama, United States Current residence Concord, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 73 kg (approx) Father Darrell Wallace Sr Mother Desiree Wallace Siblings Brittany Wallace Relationship status Married Wife Amanda Carter Children Becks Hayden Wallace Education Northwest Cabarrus High School Profession Motor racer Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring Bubba Wallace's net worth and salary

According to EssentiallySports and Celebrity Net Worth, Bubba Wallace's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $4 million. His fortune primarily stems from his salary as a motor racer, lucrative brand endorsement deals, and investments.

During an April 2025 interview, Bubba discussed his career goals. He said,

After Homestead I left there and I said, you know, I expect to run like this every week. And it’s not just like ah, this is Bubba’s good here. I expect to have the same speed to have the same speed weeks on end.

Bubba Wallace during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on April 05, 2025, in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton (modified by author)

What is Bubba Wallace's annual salary?

Bubba Wallace's salary from the Cup competition series is estimated at $2.2 million in 2025. However, his annual earnings are expected to increase from endorsements and entrepreneurship ventures.

A look at Bubba Wallace's house

In May 2018, the NASCAR driver purchased a $575,000 magnificent house in Concord, North Carolina. The 5,200-square-foot property sits on a 3-acre land and features four bedrooms, an office, and other luxurious amenities.

How does Bubba Wallace make his earnings?

The NASCAR star has built his fortune from his impressive racing career and entrepreneurial ventures. These include:

Bubba Wallace during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner (modified by author)

Bubba Wallace's motor racing career

Bubba Wallace began racing at age nine, quickly rising through the Bandolero and Legends car series. He won Rookie of the Year in the K&N Pro Series East and earned six wins over 37 races. Wallace achieved his first victory at Dover International Speedway in 2012.

In 2018, Wallace moved full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series, driving for Richard Petty Motorsports before joining 23XI Racing in 2021. He earned his first Cup win at Talladega in 2021, becoming the first Black driver since Wendell Scott in 1963 to win at NASCAR's top level.

On June 8, 2025, Bubba finished fourth at FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. This marked his second consecutive top-10 finish.

Bubba Wallace's contract extension

In September 2024, Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, starting in 2025 and beyond. 23Xl Racing took to their official X handle to announce the contract renewal. They captioned,

From day one Bubba has been an integral part of 23XI. We’re excited to announce that he has signed a multi-year renewal and will continue to play a key role in helping 23XI grow and succeed.

Bubba joined 23XI Racing in 2021 as their first driver. The auto racing organisation was founded in 2020 by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Bubba during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Chris Graythen (modified by author)

Bubba also earns part of his income from collaborating with prominent brands. Some companies that have sponsored the athlete include Toyota, Xfinity, Logitech, and the U.S. Air Force. His recent sponsorship deals include Coca-Cola Consolidated and Robinhood.

Entrepreneurial endeavours

Wallace has since invested in Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm that aims to multiply black wealth by purchasing tech company stakes. It has significant shares in Roblox and Dapper Labs.

How much does McDonald's pay Bubba Wallace?

McDonald's was the primary sponsor for Wallace, including his first Cup Series win on October 4, 2021, at the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, McDonald's ended their $2 million-a-year deal with NASCAR but continues to support drivers and racing teams.

Sports Business Journal broke the news. They wrote,

McDonald's has ended its founding sponsorship of the Nascar Chicago street race after two years, dropping a local connection the event had with one of the biggest corporations in the city.

NASCAR Cup Series driver, Bubba Wallace, during the media scrum at Music City Centre on November 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Chris Graythen (modified by author)

What races has Bubba Wallace won?

Bubba Wallace has won two NASCAR Cup Series races as of 2025. His first career Cup win came on October 4, 2021, at the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. His second Cup Series victory occurred in 2022 at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, where he led the final 43 laps to secure the win.

Trivia

Bubba is the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck) and has competed every year.

Wallace is close friends with fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

Wallace is an avid collector of vintage cars, owning vehicles like the Volkswagen Beetle and Volkswagen Minibus.

He has been married to Amanda Carter since 2022. Their first child, a son named Becks Hayden, was born in September 2024.

Bubba Wallace's parents are Darrell Wallace, Sr., and Desiree Wallace.

Bubba Wallace's net worth reflects his progression in NASCAR, from development driver to a prominent Cup Series competitor. He remains a key figure in NASCAR, with on-track performance and off-track influence, and has a solid financial foundation supported by his salary, endorsements, and investments.

