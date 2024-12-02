Michael Jordan's high school years: from cut to champion

Michael Jordan's high school years shaped his career path in sports, making him one of the coveted NBA players. His athleticism and competitive drive revolutionized the sport, making him a global cultural icon. Jordan also helped popularise basketball and the NBA in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, known for his incredible athleticism and ability to make difficult shots look easy. Photo: @Elsa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michael Jordan is a former professional basketball player who played 15 seasons in the NBA from 1984 to 2003. He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and made 11 All-NBA teams.

Michael Jordan's profile summary

Full name Michael Jeffrey Jordan Gender Male Date of birth February 17, 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 98 kg (approx) Height 6 ft 6 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Deloris (née Peoples) and James R. Jordan Sr Siblings James Jr., Larry, Deloris, and Roslyn Relationship status Married Wife Yvette Prieto Children Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Education Emsley A. Laney High School and University of North Carolina Profession Former basketball player Position Shooting Guard and Small Forward Net worth $3.5 billion

Where did Michael Jordan go to high school?

Michael Jordan attended E.A. Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he began to develop his basketball skills. However, he did not make the cut to play for his school's varsity basketball team.

In September 1997, Michael reflected on the experience that profoundly shaped his work ethic and drive. In an interview with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show, he said:

I got cut in sophomore. That's embarrassing. Why do you always want to talk about that?

Michael Jordan during the Morning Fourballs of the Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course in Auchterarder, Scotland. Photo by Ross Kinnaird

Source: Original

What happened to Michael Jordan in high school?

After Jordan was cut from the varsity basketball team, he became a top player and was recruited by many college basketball programs. He was motivated by the rejection and used it to fuel his success.

Why did Michael Jordan get cut from the team?

Jordan was cut from the varsity basketball team due to 'not being good enough' and 'short height'. He was only 5 feet 10 inches tall. In the above-mentioned interview with Jay Leno, he states:

I was growing so much at the time that my ability did not match up to my height so I was kind of clumsy.

Additionally, the varsity team had many returning players, including 11 seniors and 3 juniors, making it difficult for a sophomore to secure a spot. Although Michael Jordan was a relatively good player, Jordan was placed in the junior varsity team while his friend, LeRoy Smith, who stood at 6 feet 7 inches, made the varsity team.

Michael Jordan at a press conference at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Kent Smith

Source: Getty Images

How good was Michael Jordan in high school?

Despite the initial setback, Jordan excelled on the junior varsity team, showcasing several impressive performances. He tallied over 40 points in multiple games, drawing his coaches' attention.

Jordan's height increased to 6 feet 3 inches during the summer between his sophomore and junior years. This physical change and relentless training earned him a spot on the varsity team in his junior year.

Michael Jordan's high school basketball accomplishments

Once on the varsity team, Jordan quickly became dominant, scoring 35 points in his first game. He averaged 25.4 points per game during the two seasons he played for Lane Varsity.

He also averaged 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, leading to his selection as a McDonald's All-American. His outstanding performance garnered attention from college scouts, who awarded him a scholarship to the University of North Carolina, where he pursued cultural geography.

Michael Jordan at a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, France. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

What is Michael Jordan's net worth?

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan's net worth is estimated at $3.5 billion, making him one of the most popular and richest basketball players on the planet. His net worth is a testament to his legendary NBA career and business acumen.

FAQs

Michael Jordan is a retired American basketball player, entrepreneur, team owner and product endorser. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the American celebrity;

How was Michael Jordan's early life?

Michael Jeffrey Jordan (61 years old as of 2024) was born on February 17, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York City, USA. His mother, Deloris (née Peoples), was a bank employee, while his father, James R. Jordan Sr., was an equipment supervisor.

Michael spent his childhood alongside his four siblings: two older brothers, James Jr. and Larry, an older sister named Deloris, and a younger sister named Roslyn. When he was 5, his family moved to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Michael Jordan during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

How tall was Michael Jordan at 14?

Michael Jordan was 5 feet 10 inches tall during his sophomore year of high school. His height at 14 was considered average for his age, but it was notably shorter than many of his basketball peers.

How many biological kids does Michael Jordan have?

The basketball legend Michael Jordan has five kids: Marcus, Jasmine and Jeffrey, with his first wife, Juanita, and identical twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, with his wife, Yvette.

When did Michael Jordan start playing basketball?

Popular basketball legend Michael Jordan started playing basketball at a tender age, probably in middle school, where he excelled in basketball and football. However, his older brother, Larry, also a basketball player, influenced Jordan's lifelong passion for basketball.

Michael Jordan's high school years were a testament to resilience and determination. Facing early setbacks, he refused to let failure define his future. These formative years shaped the foundation of the icon we know today.

READ ALSO: The biggest hands in NBA history

Briefly.co.za revealed fascinating facts about NBA players with the biggest hands. Players known for their large hands include Kawhi Leonard, whose hands measure 9.75 inches long, and Michael Jordan, whose hands were measured at about 9.5 inches.

These large hands often provided players with an edge, particularly in ball control and dunking. This list of NBA players with massive hands will make you question genetics.

Source: Briefly News