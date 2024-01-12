What is Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, doing now?

Juanita Vanoy is an American former model and philanthropist best known as Michael Jordan's ex-wife. A talented basketball player, Jordan is the recipient of an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Awards. The duo was married for over a decade before calling it quits due to Michael's extramarital escapades.

Juanita and Jordan married in 1989. Photo: Ben Rose, Streeter Lecka via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite Jordan and Juanita’s divorce, the latter remains a subject of public interest among eager fans. Discover fascinating details about her current whereabouts and what she has been up to.

Juanita Vanoy’s profile summary and bio

Full name Juanita Vanoy Nickname Juanita Gender Female Date of birth 13 June 1959 Age 65 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Kingsbury, Chicago, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 34-26-38 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Straight Divorced Ex-husband Michael Jordan Children Jasmine, Marcus, Jeffrey Parents John and Dorothy L. Vanoy Siblings Gwendolyn Hicks, Jacqueline Rogers, Rhonda Armstrong, Margaret and Bernetta B. Vanoy Profession Former model and philanthropist Net worth $200 million Famous for Being Michael Jordan’s ex-spouse

How old is Juanita Vanoy?

Michael Jordan at a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: UGC

Juanita Vanoy (aged 65 as of 2024) was born on 13 June 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She has multi-racial background, with a Cuban mother, Dorothy, and a Native American father, John.

The former model shared childhood memories with five siblings: Gwendolyn Hicks, Jacqueline Rogers, Rhonda Armstrong, Margaret and Bernetta B. Vanoy.

Regarding her education, Juanita attended Christian Fencer High School and later proceeded to the American University.

Juanita Vanoy’s height

The ex-celebrity wife stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-26-38 inches. Vanoy features dark brown hair and eyes.

What does Juanita Vanoy do for a living?

Before her relationship with Jordan, Vanoy had a relatively successful career as a model. She later made a transition and became a secretary at the American Bar Association.

After working as an executive secretary for several years, she became a loan officer before crossing paths with Michael. Currently, Juanita holds co-ownership of a non-organisation in Chicago.

How much is Juanita Vanoy’s net worth?

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy have three kids. Photo: Elsa, Ron Galella, Raymond Boyd via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Chicago native has an estimated net worth of $200 million in 2024. Although she had achieved financial success in her professional career, Juanita’s net worth reached new heights following a substantial post-divorce settlement from her former husband.

So, how much money did Michael Jordan's first wife get? In 2006, Vanoy amassed a staggering $168 million as a divorce settlement and a lavish seven-acre mansion in Chicago.

Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan’s relationship

How did Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy meet? The duo met at a Chicago Bennigan’s restaurant in 1984 following an introduction by a mutual friend.

They began dating and became engaged in 1987 after Jordan proposed to Juanita at Nick’s Fish Market in Chicago. However, the pair’s engagement hit the rocks, and they broke off their engagement for nearly a year.

They eventually exchanged nuptials on 2 September 1989 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vanoy filed for divorce in 2002, citing Michael’s extramarital affairs. The divorce was finalised in 2006.

How many kids does Michael Jordan have by his ex-wife Juanita?

The ex-couple shares three children: Jeffrey (born in 1988), Marcus James (born in 1990), and Jasmine (born in 1992). Both sons would go on to play basketball but did not pursue the NBA.

Michael Jordan at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. Photo: Grant Halverson

Source: UGC

Currently, Jeffrey works for the Jordan Brand’s digital team, while Marcus is the founder of a boutique store called the Trophy Room. Conversely, Jasmine is an executive at Nike.

Where is Juanita Vanoy now?

After the divorce, Vanoy largely retreated from the public eye to focus on her kids and philanthropic works. She collects art mainly from African-American artists. In addition, Juanita serves on the board of Reel Beauty Inc., a non-profit that mentors young girls.

Juanita Vanoy maintains a private lifestyle despite her ex-husband’s prominence. She currently lives in Kingsbury, Chicago, USA, where she runs various philanthropic organisations.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek.

Juanita Vanoy is an American former model and philanthropist best known as Michael Jordan's ex-wife. A talented basketball player, Jordan is the recipient of an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Awards. The duo was married for over a decade before calling it quits due to Michael's extramarital escapades.

Source: Briefly News