What is Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, doing now?
Juanita Vanoy is an American former model and philanthropist best known as Michael Jordan's ex-wife. A talented basketball player, Jordan is the recipient of an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Awards. The duo was married for over a decade before calling it quits due to Michael's extramarital escapades.
Despite Jordan and Juanita’s divorce, the latter remains a subject of public interest among eager fans. Discover fascinating details about her current whereabouts and what she has been up to.
Juanita Vanoy’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Juanita Vanoy
|Nickname
|Juanita
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|13 June 1959
|Age
|65 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Current residence
|Kingsbury, Chicago, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5’5’’
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Body measurements in inches
|34-26-38
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Straight
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Michael Jordan
|Children
|Jasmine, Marcus, Jeffrey
|Parents
|John and Dorothy L. Vanoy
|Siblings
|Gwendolyn Hicks, Jacqueline Rogers, Rhonda Armstrong, Margaret and Bernetta B. Vanoy
|Profession
|Former model and philanthropist
|Net worth
|$200 million
|Famous for
|Being Michael Jordan’s ex-spouse
How old is Juanita Vanoy?
Juanita Vanoy (aged 65 as of 2024) was born on 13 June 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She has multi-racial background, with a Cuban mother, Dorothy, and a Native American father, John.
The former model shared childhood memories with five siblings: Gwendolyn Hicks, Jacqueline Rogers, Rhonda Armstrong, Margaret and Bernetta B. Vanoy.
Regarding her education, Juanita attended Christian Fencer High School and later proceeded to the American University.
Juanita Vanoy’s height
The ex-celebrity wife stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-26-38 inches. Vanoy features dark brown hair and eyes.
What does Juanita Vanoy do for a living?
Before her relationship with Jordan, Vanoy had a relatively successful career as a model. She later made a transition and became a secretary at the American Bar Association.
After working as an executive secretary for several years, she became a loan officer before crossing paths with Michael. Currently, Juanita holds co-ownership of a non-organisation in Chicago.
How much is Juanita Vanoy’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Chicago native has an estimated net worth of $200 million in 2024. Although she had achieved financial success in her professional career, Juanita’s net worth reached new heights following a substantial post-divorce settlement from her former husband.
So, how much money did Michael Jordan's first wife get? In 2006, Vanoy amassed a staggering $168 million as a divorce settlement and a lavish seven-acre mansion in Chicago.
Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan’s relationship
How did Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy meet? The duo met at a Chicago Bennigan’s restaurant in 1984 following an introduction by a mutual friend.
They began dating and became engaged in 1987 after Jordan proposed to Juanita at Nick’s Fish Market in Chicago. However, the pair’s engagement hit the rocks, and they broke off their engagement for nearly a year.
They eventually exchanged nuptials on 2 September 1989 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vanoy filed for divorce in 2002, citing Michael’s extramarital affairs. The divorce was finalised in 2006.
How many kids does Michael Jordan have by his ex-wife Juanita?
The ex-couple shares three children: Jeffrey (born in 1988), Marcus James (born in 1990), and Jasmine (born in 1992). Both sons would go on to play basketball but did not pursue the NBA.
Currently, Jeffrey works for the Jordan Brand’s digital team, while Marcus is the founder of a boutique store called the Trophy Room. Conversely, Jasmine is an executive at Nike.
Where is Juanita Vanoy now?
After the divorce, Vanoy largely retreated from the public eye to focus on her kids and philanthropic works. She collects art mainly from African-American artists. In addition, Juanita serves on the board of Reel Beauty Inc., a non-profit that mentors young girls.
Juanita Vanoy maintains a private lifestyle despite her ex-husband’s prominence. She currently lives in Kingsbury, Chicago, USA, where she runs various philanthropic organisations.
Source: Briefly News