A Mzansi woman got netizens' attention after sharing a video of a stunning Airbnb

In the post, she shared that she was staying in the Camps Bay villa during a recent vacation

The home's modern and stylish interior left netizens in awe and keen to book it for themselves

A TikTok user, @sibamalinga, had SA netizens ready to book into a stunning Cape Town holiday home.

Woman plugs SA with lavish Cape Town house

She shared a video showing the interior of a breathtaking Cape Town Airbnb, which boasted clean yet stylish décor and furnishings.

The footage showcases an interior of clean lines with a sleek white kitchen and a floating staircase with lights that leads to stylish lounge areas and hotel-like bedrooms. But the true star of the show awaits outside: a sparkling pool with a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

"Cape Town you will always be famous, babes," the woman said in her caption.

In a separate video, @sibamalinga revealed that the home was called Villa Hamaya in Camps Bay.

Mzansi keen to book the house

The video left many netizens in awe as they asked @sibamalinga to share details of the holiday gem.

Mathapelo Ramela commented:

"Hey babes, kindly plug with the name of the Airbnb."

replied:

"So wholesome."

andyrandy replied:

"This kind of life was made for you."

Harris commented:

"Someone tag me for the name of the place."

Onalenna Thandeka Motlanye reacted:

"Forever famous ."

lethuu responded:

"Kynsa and Cape Town have the best Airbnbs I believe (judging from my timeline)."

S I S T E R N T S W E M B U said:

"Where’s that FBI girl? She needs to plug the people."

R200 million Cape Town house leaves country shook

In another story, Briefly News reported that a breathtaking home in the coastal city of Cape Town worth a jaw-dropping R200 million went viral and sent South Africans' heads spinning!

With a stunning oceanside view, the house looks stately and super expensive. TikTokkers say that the view of Mother Nature must be included in the price.

The video then shows the outside yard with the sun artistically striking the house

