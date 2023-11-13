A TikTok video has uncovered the most expensive house in South Africa, a staggering R700 million mansion in Camps Bay, Cape Town

The hefty price tag and lavish features captured in the footage have become a hot topic of conversation and have left people stunned

The luxurious details of the mansion showcased in the video have sparked awe and amazement among viewers

In a TikTok video, the spotlight turned to Camps Bay, which revealed an R700 million crown jewel that claims the title of South Africa's most expensive home.

SA's most expensive house

The TikTok video uploaded by @coolstorybru_ on his page showed the details of the house. The video tour showcases the epitome of luxury nestled in Camps Bay, capturing the attention of viewers who are both mesmerised and tickled by the sheer extravagance on display.

The comments section was filled with Mzansi's unique blend of appreciation and lighthearted thoughts, from compliments to humourous quips about the house. The video had over 800K views and thousands of comments as people around South Africa wondered who stays in this house.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by the SA mansion

The TikTok video highlighted the jaw-dropping wealth residing in Camps Bay. People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@nic joked:

"R5 and a few Chappies, take it or leave it."

@call me vivi stunned:

"8 Bedrooms for R700 million."

@thunderreign40 commented:

"I'm waiting for my R350 to be approved, I'm buying this."

@TM108 laughed:

"I have a tray of 30 eggs - fair swap."

@Letti Kom said:

"It would take me five years to know all the rooms."

@Ramzey commented:

"Even if I was a billionaire, I wouldn't pay that much for a house."

@Ceridwen Julius shared:

"Nah I don't like the old-school look of the theatre so I'll keep looking."

Mzansi man flexes newly built mansion in a rural area

