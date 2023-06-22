A Mzansi man had people wondering about his source of income after he flexed his newly built house

The focused gent posted a video of the mansion, which many people said resembled a shopping mall

The short TikTok footage inspired many South Africans on the popular social networking platform

A young man became part of the few South Africans who built mansions in the rural area.

Man shows off his huge house on TikTok

The guy @juniorhigginskicksspaza posted the house with a beautiful architectural design on TikTok.

The 20 seconds video spanned across the structure, which still needs fishing touches, including doors, windows, and paint.

TikTok users were stunned by the size of the house and raved about its modern look. Some commented that the driveway made it look like a commercial building.

Video of mansion goes viral on TikTok

The motivating clip on the video-sharing app gathered 424 000 views and more than 22 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

South Africans rave about the modern looking home

@kgo.motso_ww commented:

"Can’t wait to see the finished product.‍"

@traffic_cop_001 mentioned:

"Parking driveway ngath kuse OR.Tambo Airport."

@luciafeliti stated:

"Beautiful Menlyn mall parking vibe."

@321no_noname posted:

"Wow, this is mind-blowing."

@kineyd92 wrote:

"Yerrrr some people are focused."

@maleho82 asked:

"A must-have. Who's the architect?"

@spherizer commented:

"That's nice is good to spend money on your house on a car. Every year they make a new model."

@zodwa9122 said:

"I need a builder please recommend your guys."

