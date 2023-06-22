A hardworking gent posted a TikTok video showing the building process of his home that looked amazing

The well-designed house was big enough to be a mansion, and many people loved the way it was situated

Online users were eager to congratulate the man on having such a beautiful home in the right place

A home built in a breathtaking place was a viral hit. People watched a TikTok video of how amazing it all looked.

A TikTok video of a house built near a river had Mzansi amazed. Image: @mkhethi21questions

Source: TikTok

The video had people raving about the man's choice of location. Netizens complimented the newly built house.

TikTok video of house earns praise from online users

@mkhethi21questions posted a video of his huge house that was built next to a river. The architecture of the home was fascinating. Seeing the whole mansion had many in awe of how beautiful it was, and many loved the tour. Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud chosen location of huge house

Many people love to see how others built their homes. This guy received a lot of praise for choosing the perfect place. Read what people had to say about the home, many praised the design:

Maduna gushed:

"Beautiful."

Katalia P said:

"Mina ngaphupha every day hlala next to the river, but nice.[I'd dream everyday]"

siyaqwesha wrote:

"This is beautiful bafo."

philanimabonwabul added:

"Strategic investment."

DBNNUZ agreed:

"If that property is for business it's definitely a great investment."

Village mansion allegedly built for R1.5M sparks debate over cost

Briefly News previously reported that a YouTuber recorded the process of building the home, and it came out stunning. The post of the mansion got over 8 000 likes and over 700k views.

A post by @KasiEconomy shows a big house built on a hill in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape. The house was built by @mamadeebuildsahouse on YouTube, who showed the whole process.

Netizens love to see others' building process, and most peeps disagreed about the mansion's price. Online users argued that women spent a lot more for such a big house, and her followers said she had to have spent over R3.5 million and that R1.5 million was the initial budget.

