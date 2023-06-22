Man Builds House Next to River, Mzansi Applauds Huge Project in TikTok Video: "Strategic Investment"
- A hardworking gent posted a TikTok video showing the building process of his home that looked amazing
- The well-designed house was big enough to be a mansion, and many people loved the way it was situated
- Online users were eager to congratulate the man on having such a beautiful home in the right place
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
A home built in a breathtaking place was a viral hit. People watched a TikTok video of how amazing it all looked.
The video had people raving about the man's choice of location. Netizens complimented the newly built house.
TikTok video of house earns praise from online users
@mkhethi21questions posted a video of his huge house that was built next to a river. The architecture of the home was fascinating. Seeing the whole mansion had many in awe of how beautiful it was, and many loved the tour. Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
South Africans applaud chosen location of huge house
Many people love to see how others built their homes. This guy received a lot of praise for choosing the perfect place. Read what people had to say about the home, many praised the design:
Maduna gushed:
"Beautiful."
Katalia P said:
"Mina ngaphupha every day hlala next to the river, but nice.[I'd dream everyday]"
siyaqwesha wrote:
"This is beautiful bafo."
philanimabonwabul added:
"Strategic investment."
DBNNUZ agreed:
"If that property is for business it's definitely a great investment."
Village mansion allegedly built for R1.5M sparks debate over cost
Briefly News previously reported that a YouTuber recorded the process of building the home, and it came out stunning. The post of the mansion got over 8 000 likes and over 700k views.
A post by @KasiEconomy shows a big house built on a hill in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape. The house was built by @mamadeebuildsahouse on YouTube, who showed the whole process.
Netizens love to see others' building process, and most peeps disagreed about the mansion's price. Online users argued that women spent a lot more for such a big house, and her followers said she had to have spent over R3.5 million and that R1.5 million was the initial budget.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News