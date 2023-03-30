A focused young man built a mansion in a rural area, and the construction video went viral on social media

Briefly News has reported on other young hustlers that have inspired people with their building projects

Their modern homes with impressive interior designs have gathered millions of views on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Building a house is a huge financial commitment with unexpected challenges. Many people buy homes ready-made in urban areas with built-up infrastructure and services.

Young people built mansions that went viral. Image: @_gideon.v_ and @jnr_lamba

Source: TikTok

Briefly News loves covering inspiring young people that are succeeding and changing their lives for the better. Four young people went against the grain and undertook to build their dream homes in rural areas.

Have a look at four stories about the brave, hard workers that moved netizens and made them consider building their custom homes with unique interior designs.

Man builds house powered with solar panels

A young man @_gideon.v_ took to social media to celebrate completing building his house. The gent shared that he went off the electricity grid and installed solar panels on the roof of his mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video showed how the foundation of the house was laid before the structure was erected. The clip wowed people on TikTok and went viral. Watch the video below:

Woman remodels her mother's house into a big house

A woman, @ndamulelo98, said that thanks to her NSFAS allowance, her mother was living comfortably in a house she could be proud of. The lady posted a video of the transformation of the modest home, and the building process dropped people's jaws.

Even though people were sceptical about the project funded by NSFAS, many netizens on TikTok praised her for her accomplishment.

Rich man builds a mansion in secluded area

Another man, @husein_ayat who hit the big time at a young age, went viral after people saw his luxurious home built in the middle of nowhere. People loved how much privacy he had and gushed over his expensive Mercedes Benz parked outside his house in the video's comments. The light fittings on the home also caught people's attention as they illuminated the home beautifully at night.

Millionaire builds modern three-storey house

A millionaire, @jnr_lamba, joined the league of people who have built their homes at a young age. The building process of the modern three-storey structure amazed TikTokkers, and the interior of the house didn't disappoint either. The home looked like a cosy palace, and many people commented on the video that they would give anything to live in a home like that.

Unemployed Mzansi woman shows off lush RDP home, and 3 other times government-subsidised houses wowed SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that some people wait years to be granted an RDP home. Some people blessed with these government-subsidised houses have taken great pride in turning them into a home to be proud of.

RDP homes might not seem like a mansion, but they are what you make of them, and these people have made the most of theirs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News