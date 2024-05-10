McJunior, real name Siphelele Zondi, faces allegations of scamming his social media team

Xolly Mnyandu wrote an open letter stating that the Big Brother Mzansi winner has not paid them for services rendered

In the letter shared by X blogger Musa Khawula, Xolly said she and her former colleague Tessa are ignored and blocked on social media

McJunior is feeling the wrath of his former employees. The Big Brother Mzansi winner was put on blast in an open letter written by Xolly Mnyandu, who demanded her money from him.

McJunior won R2 million on 'Big Brother Mzansi' but is accused of not paying his social media team. Image: @mcjunior_bbm

Source: Instagram

McJunior under fire for non-payment

The former reality TV star McJunior, real name Siphelele Zondi, is facing backlash for allegedly not paying his social media team. In a letter penned by his former social media manager, Xolly Mnyandu, she accuses McJunior of ignoring payment requests from herself and her colleague Tessa.

In the letter shared by controversial X blogger Musa Khawula, Xolly said they had been repeatedly ignored by McJunior and his family, resulting in them getting blocked on social media.

"McJunior's sister approached me to handle his social media accounts, knowing that other social media handlers charged exorbitant fees. I agreed to manage his accounts with the understanding that I would be compensated once he was out of the house. Tessa, whom I had previously worked with on one of the housemate's brands, joined me to handle Instagram while I managed other platforms."

Lack of communication angers Xolly

Xolly further explained that while they were working, everything was fine, and they never lacked any resources, including data and funds for food.

However, things took a turn for the worse when she was appointed McJunior's PR manager.

The agreement they apparently made was that they would be paid once he won the competition, which he did.

"What hurts the most is not just the lack of payment but the lack of communication and respect. Despite our efforts and dedication, McJunior has shown no interest in resolving this matter. His responses have been rude, and he has shown no concern for the promises made to us."

Read the full letter below:

