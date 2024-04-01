Big Brother Mzansi's season four housemate McJunior won the grand R2 million prize

McJunior was announced the winner of the competition on Sunday, 31 March 2024

Multichoice director of Local Entertainment Channels Shirley Adonisi shared with Briefly News that this season had all the elements of a fiery reality show that had many people talking

McJunior is the winner of 'Big Brother Mzansi' season four. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi star McJunior broke the internet after he was announced as the winner of the reality TV show's season four.

McJunior wins R2 million grand prize

Social media is buzzing as Big Brother Mzansi star McJunior won the competition, bagging himself a whooping R2 million, becoming the second male to win the grand prize after last season's winner, Mphowabadimo.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted the news of McJunior winning the competition on his Twitter (X) page recently and wrote:

"#BBMzansi McJunior the millionaire #BigBrotherMzansi."

The director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, shared with Briefly News that this season had all the elements of a fiery reality TV show and congratulated McJunior for winning the R2 million grand prize.

She said:

"Big Brother Mzansi S’ya Mosha had all the elements of a fiery and engaging reality show that surely got the viewers talking. This season has been, without a doubt, one of the most insightful seasons of Big Brother Mzansi so far, I would also like to congratulate McJunior for this win and we hope that this platform will give him and other housemates access to greater opportunities beyond this."

See the post below:

Netizens were happy for McJunior

Shortly after the entertainment commentator posted about McJunior winning the grand prize, many social media users were happy for him, and some also congratulated the star. See some of the comments below:

@SuzanSithole2 wrote:

"Listen We saw you my niggah The realist of them all The underdog, the most strategic & focused housemate you stayed true to yourself & will forever be GOATED God was with you the moment you walked in the house, the reason he had to eliminate the extroverts#McJunior."

@Daughte25894682 said:

"You were refreshing to watch something new something different we have been craving for someone unique in along while and u gave us just that @mcjunior_bbm."

@IstanNeneLeakes responded:

"I can't believe I grew to love this guy and this accent, I usually can't stand introverts on reality shows."

@leeMjitha_1 commented:

"He said it, he was there for the R2m and we gave it to him, we are like that. We thank McMillions for giving us you."

@Thato12926779 tweeted:

"Ahhhh Mjunero my guy ❤️❤️he gave us nothing but his true self and we love you for that....this was my first time voting for someone and I went hard♥️. I'm happy to be part of the Mcforce family."

@ayanda_m04 replied:

"Happy for him. Sad for Khekhez."

Khosi Twala discloses money spent on her by fans

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khosi Twala, the titan that won Big Brother's heart in April, didn't just receive the $100K (R1.8M) cash prize but also won the hearts of her legion of fans who go under the Khosi Reigns banner.

Khosi revealed that although she hasn't counted the money, the estimation of her momentary spoils is R500K.

Source: Briefly News