Big Brother Mzansi finalist McJunior sent a sweet message to Yolanda after she was evicted from the house

Yolanda was disqualified from the competition after she used the word "molest" when speaking to a housemate

McJunior said Yolanda should not feel bad about what happened, rather she should keep her head held high

McJunior sent some encouraging words to former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Yolanda.

McJunior from Big Brother Mzansi sent a shout-out to Yolanda. Image: Mzansi Magic

McJunior gives shout out to Yolanda

In a recent video, McJunior sent a special message to one of the previous housemate on Big Brother Mzansi, Yolanda.

Yolanda faced disqualification from the competition after she used the word "molest" in the house. MultiChoice launched an investigation and found her guilty of violating the rules.

In a video shared by @TheeAzanian, McJunior said Tolanda should forgive herself, adding that she does not have a single bad bone in her body.

"McJunior’s message to Yolanda, “forgive yourself”."

BB Mzansi sets strict rules on GBV

Yolanda was found guilty of making threatening remarks on the show and was disqualified.

In a statement, MultiChouce said they do not condone violence of any nature.

"Multichoice has investigated the matter regarding remarks made by a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi. We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take Gender Based Violence seriously. Therefore the housemate who made the threatening remarks (Yolanda) has been disqualified."

Mzansi reacts to the video

This is what Mzansi had to say about this:

@PrayerTmor:

"At that time gherl forgave herself long time ago."

@TheeAzanian

"I don’t think he’s just talking about what got her disqualified, but she might still be beating herself for fumbling the bag."

@gaselanonto:

"Wise words from a wise guy VOTE MCJUNIOR."

@HloniMosana:

"You know what I'm saying that's all I heard."

@ChigweOf:

"Words on marble."

BB Mzansi finalists announced

In a previous report from Briefly News, the six finalists of The Big Brother Mzansi season four have been announced on social media.

Papa Ghost, Zee, Mpumi, Sinaye, McJunior and Makhekhe are the final six that are fighting for the grand R2 million prize.

