A TikTok video shows a young girl cleaning the floor in an unfamiliar and amusing way

In the clip, she uses a mop in one hand and a cup in the other, pouring water from the cup onto the floor

The video sparked amusement online, with viewers jokingly commenting on her technique

A girl's mopping technique had netizens amused on TikTok. Image: @wendymashaba22

A young girl was captured on video cleaning in a rather funny manner.

Child cleans the floor

A video shared on TikTok shows the little girl holding a mop in one hand and a plastic cup in another as she attempts to clean the floor while pouring water from the cup on the tiles and wiping with the mop.

She is even seen taking a short break as she sips from the same glass. LOL, who needs a bucket when this method is far more convenient?

Baikithi, this little girl, is taking the initiative to clean, which shows a desire to help out. Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi responds with banter

Mzansi netizens were amused and entertained by the video and joked about the girl's cleaning method. Some even joked that she was lazy and not wife material.

trinity commented:

"My name is Mbali Nhlapho I am a housekeeper ❤️."

MaDumakude ❤️ said:

"Mekuthiwa ekhaya awuyi ndawo ungakorobhhile,isho ifoni yomfana "qiqi:phuma."

IAMTUMI replied:

"Mfundiseni ."

Pumpkin commented:

"She's not marriage material this one ."

Mbalezinhle ZamaGumbi responded:

"Usebonile ukuthi kwenziwa njani mawlate."

Zaa responded:

"She definitely saw someone do this at home and that someone told her that they were cleaning ."

user3282932479406 commented:

"Ngasho ukuthi sizalwe mayo lento."

Lethokuhle_Mbatha said:

"Abantwana bazosibophisa one day."

