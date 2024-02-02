A woman shared a relatable TikTok video, making sure that the house is spick and span before going out

The lady was avoiding her parents from complaining about the tidiness before she leaves

The online users reacted to the video, with many finding her content relatable and sharing their own hilarious stories

The lady was avoiding her parents from complaining about the tidiness before she leaves

One woman who had plans to leave the house made sure it was squicky clean to prevent her parents from stopping her from going out.

@s.antastic took to her TikTok account to share a hilarious video of herself doing the cleaning. In the nine-second clip, she captured herself sweeping and mopping the floor. The lady even wiped the stove and wall tiles.

"I don’t want stories✋ monna I cleaned so hard the air quality changed"

In many black households, it has become a norm for parents to make one do many things, such as cleaning and cooking, especially when you are about to go out and have fun with your peers.

Woman cleans the house before going out

Watch the TikTok relatable clip below:

TikTokkers found the woman's video relatable

The video got over 141k likes, with many online users relating to the content and sharing what their parents made them do before they let them go out.

@Busi‍♀️said:

"Bavele Bathi 'Pheka Before Uhamba'" (Then they ask you to cook before you leave)

@Mbalijoked:

"Girl you forgot to cook"

@tiyani said:

"And they’ll still find something to complain about "

@Nkazimulo Ngwenya relates:

"After all this, my mom asked me to wash the curtains lapho (that time) I was dressed. abazali nokukhohlakala." (parents and being mean)

@material-terial gworl says her mom is the same:

"At this point, we should have all been raised under one roof because wow! My mum through and through."

@MommyMilkers_ gets the point:

"Real."

@laurencefungula shared how she does it:

"Up by 6 am, chores done by 11 am. Nobody talks to me after that! I'm getting ready!!! "

Daughter struggles to clean mom's house

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who struggled to clean her mom's big house.

A Polokwane babe hilariously complained about cleaning her mom's big house. The young woman toiled and worked hard to keep her mommy's crib spick and span, and she thoroughly entertained netizens who gave her tips on how to clean the house intelligently.

