A woman from Limpopo shared a clip of herself cleaning her mother's massive house

She jokingly complained that her mother neglected to build cleaners when she built her big crib

Netizens shared their own experiences and gave her tips on how to clean the house in a slick way

A Polokwane babe hilariously complained about cleaning her mom's big house. The young woman toiled and worked hard to keep her mommy's crib spick and span, and she thoroughly entertained netizens who gave her tips on how to clean the house intelligently.

Woman shares struggles of cleaning big house

@busa80's TikTok video went viral, gaining over 250K views. The young woman recorded herself getting busy while cleaning mommy's house. She starts by opening the curtains and then cleaning the dining room.

She puts the chairs on the dining table, cleaning the floor before putting the chairs back. The lady also has other videos showing how difficult it is to clean her mother's big home. Her caption is a hilarious one:

“When your mom builds a big house and forgets to build the cleaners too.”

Watch the video here:

South Africans relate to woman cleaning house

Netizens laughed at her hilarious take on her struggles and even compared her to Mbali Nhlapo, a TikTokker who trended for her cleaning tips.

Nozipho Zulu said:

“Knowing myself, I would have slipped and fell while mopping barefoot.”

Busa Kgaogelo replied:

“I use a technique to move around. I fell once and hurt my head.”

Courtney.everton shared:

“I just sweep in between the chairs.”

Gwiba added:

"The lifting up of the dining table chairs is crazy. You, I would never.”

Nthabiseng.Msibi282 exclaimed:

“I’d find a course to study and then clean.”

Lioness gave some advice.

“Get a helper at least once or twice a week. The cost is reasonable too. Beautiful house.”

Maphuthi040 has the same experience.

“We’re in the same boat. The worst part is that I’m the only child, so I have to do everything myself.”

Ayanda_Hlehle wrote:

“The fact that you have to clean this entire house alone. It would take me the whole day.”

Malaigh_lebo added her perspective.

“And they have the guts to ask why you are taking three hours to finish up.”

Woman impresses South Africa with her cleaning

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young woman impressed the nation when she showed her cleaning skills.

The woman shared a video where she did different chores, pointing out that her mother taught her.

She told Briefly News that her mother is grooming her to be an independent woman who can manage her house independently.

