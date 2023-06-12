This man never expected to be exhausted after spending the day with his Gogo, but he was fished

TikTok user @given_22 had to wash the winter blankets by hand and fix the floor, among other chores

People laughed at the man’s struggle, highlighting how pleased his Gogo must have been

Grandparents will have you working when you visit. This man learnt the hard way when he went to see his Gogo and ended up spending the day spring cleaning.

Our grandparents come from a generation of hard work, and that is why you will not sit still when you go for a visit.

Hilarious TikTok video shows man working hard at Gogo’s house

TikTok user @given_22 went to see his Gogo and ended up washing blankets by hand, sealing the floor and scrubbing stuff… not the day with his granny that he was expecting, lol.

Take a look at the spring cleaning the man was made to do:

Mzansi people laugh as they, too have been in this position

People laughed in the comment section as they know how grandparents make your work. Some suggested buying Gogo appliances to make her life better, but the man said she is not interested.

There is no doubt that the old woman was happy after this.

Read some of the comments:

MONICCA MAMASHELA suggested:

“It's easy... You buy her a washing machine and put tiles in... Problem solvedand good luck ”

user1811090690855 laughed:

“Deep down, you loved every moment, grannies love ”

mantombela clapped:

“You did a great job koda☺”

noxolo437 dreamed:

“If mine was still alive, I would visit her every month but thank you for your visit made her proud.”

user8901691434360 said:

“For sure, you’re his favourite grandchild, they don’t just ask from anyone ”

