A video of a gogo selling avocados being approached by BI Phakathi has gone viral online

The TikTok video shows the faceless philanthropist asking the old lady for food before giving her money

The woman's emotional reaction spoke volumes, leaving South African netizens touched by the sweet moment

One unsuspecting gogo busy trying to make money for her family was blessed most unexpectedly by South African philanthropist BI Phakathi.

BI Phakathi made an old lady's day when he blessed her with money unexpectedly. Image: biphakathi1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

BI Phakathi surprises gogo with unexpected blessing

A video posted by Phakathi on TikTok shows the old lady being approached by the kind man at her roadside avocado stall.

Phakathi greets and tells the lady that he is very hungry and asks if she doesn't mind sharing her avocado. The shy gogo does just that as she hands him the fruit.

He goes on to tell her that he was testing her and blesses her with several banknotes. The gogo, Mama Tembe, is overcome with emotion as she accepts the money with gratitude.

He hands her more money as she breaks into tears, asking what she did to deserve the generous gesture.

Watch the emotional clip below:

South Africans react to the kind gesture

According to Psychology Today, some people are inclined to be more empathic than others. Being kind to someone opens the door to a new friendship or a social connection with someone, Thrive Global states.

Phakathi has become known for giving out money to those in need. His kindness never gets old but instead touches people's hearts time and time again.

Netizens responded with admiration and sweet comments on the post:

@NTOKS EM wrote:

"One day, I will be like you, Mr Phakathi."

@MiyagiLimbagi commented:

"The reason why I stopped watching your videos it’s because of being tired of crying br; you always make me emotional."

@Tevin Richards said:

"When she said, My Son."

@user2722200795776 replied:

"I don't know how many times I've watched this video. Uyabona uma esethi aweh ma ngenzeni kodwa mfanawam ngivele ngikhale."

@user6854293158836 wrote:

"My eyes are full of tears."

@Keketso Matlala: responded:

"Come on. I just woke up. I can't be crying like this."

@McShegoEdwinVusi commented"

"I just Cried When She Says "ngenzeni". Kodwa God. Siyabonga Phakathi."

@Ami Fatu said:

"Well done, young man, it is amazing, and it is good for us to be kind to our elders and each other."

