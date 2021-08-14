BI Phakathi Tips Staff R7 000 and Pays for Everyone’s Meals at Restaurant

BI Phakathi tipped staff at a restaurant R1 000 each and paid for everyone's meals who were eating there

The staff were delighted as well as the customers who thanked the good Samaritan for his amazing gesture

Social media users took to the comment section to thank BI and praise him for his amazing work

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has done it again. He has blessed some hard-working staff at a Mugg & Bean restaurant.

The Good Samaritan ordered a cappuccino to go and when the waitress brought it to him with the bill he asked her how many people were working.

BI Phakathi tipped the staff at a restaurant and paid for everyone's meals. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

BI asked her to come back when he called her. He proceeded to write R7 000 down as a tip for her and the other staff working.

When she came back she was shocked at the amount, he then proceeded to tell her that he would pay for everyone's food who was eating at the restaurant at that time.

The manager came over and BI told him to let the people eating know that they don't need to worry about the bill because it has been taken care of.

Social media users react to BI Phakathi's amazing deed

Ida Kurniasih

"I've always watched your videos.. it was really touched my heart. Thank you for all your kindness to the people.. you such a good person. May God bless you and your family. Always spread the good vibes "

Ndlovana Loxion Panelbeators

"WoooowThis reminds me of something. On my birthdays I used to pay for others at Marianhill toll gate. What I like most is their reactions mixed with disbelief.Big thanks Mr Samaritan Phakathi.Always feel so encouraged by your motivational videos.❤"

Andre Vd Merwe

"Angel from above! What an example for all! Watching all your videos and no racism at all wherever you go! Keep it up and thanks for what you do an teach us all!"

BI Phakathi blesses a begging yet humble family, Mzansi touched

Briefly News reported that South African faceless Good Samaritan BI Phakathi recently met a poor family in Venda and blessed them with R2600 as they were roaming around the streets begging for clothes and food.

The woman says they are from Zimbabwe but found themselves in Mzansi looking for a better life yet they are still struggling to make ends meet. Phakathi gave the lady R1400 before blessing the blind husband with R600 and giving the toddler a handsome R600 in cash for nappies and food.

