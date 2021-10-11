Grateful is what one man is feeling after his girl practically dragged him to the hospital recently

@SoupLorrd, took to Twitter to describe his appreciation to his heroine, adding that he feels blessed to have her

Mzansi social media users swarmed around the tweet and offered up a cocktail of interesting reactions

A man for whom love is everything is feeling all kinds of grateful after his bae booked him into hospital when he would have otherwise not contemplated doing so himself.

The lucky local fellow, @SoupLorrd, recently took to Twitter to put his girl on the pedestal, and the move shook all sorts of foundations on the social networking service.

A Mzansi gent has taken to the socials to express his bountiful appreciation to his bae. Image: @SoupLorrd.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"She dragged me outta bed and took me to the hospital. I’ve never been prioritized this much ever in my life. I don’t deserve this kind of love!"

The tweet attracted more than 4 000 likes as Saffas raced to the comments section to drool over his special kind of love.

Mzansi sends out positive vibes

Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers all the positive reactions to the post.

@onscryn wrote:

"I don't care what you say, bro, you deserve that kind of love. Pure, genuine love is very rare on this planet. If you found it you deserve to swim in it, dance in it, sleep in it and just savour it in all its goodness!!"

@SindisiweNotha1 said:

"She loves you and congratulations, you got someone with pure intentions."

@TuhMeyLo added:

"Big ups to the lady sharing your existence, she's a gem!"

@Mrs_Bathong offered:

"Yenzani iYoutube channel tuuPleading facemy data is ready for you guys."

@_Thembalihle_ ventured:

"Bro, I'm expecting my invite to the wedding."

Letoya Makhene dedicates appreciation post to Lebo, fans gush

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Letoya Makhene could not be more grateful for her partner, Lebo Keswa. These two have quickly become Mzansi's favourite celeb couple.

Having gone through a lot together and never feeling alone, Letoya took the time to show Lebo some love on social media. Letoya never misses an opportunity to appreciate her bae.

Sharing the cutest snap of her and Lebo in matching outfits, Letoya thanked her partner for everything that Lebo is and for accepting her for everything that she is.

Letoya said:

“How you’ve taken me with everything that I am. How you have shown me the deepest Love, Respect and Support in all aspects of my life.

"You are the best Wife and Business Partner that I could’ve ever asked for. Like you keep saying to me, 'This was written in the Stars'."

