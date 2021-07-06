Letoya Makhene never misses a moment to thank her bae Lebo Keswa for all that she does for her and her family

Sharing the sweetest couple snap on social media, Letoya took time to thank Lebo for accepting her just the way she is

Fans just cannot get enough of the love Letoya and Lebo share and took to the comment section to gush over their bond

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Letoya Makhene could not be more grateful for her partner, Lebo Keswa. These two have quickly become a Mzansi celeb couple favourite.

Having gone through a lot together and never feeling alone, Letoya took the time to show Lebo some love on social media. Letoya never misses an opportunity to appreciate her bae.

Letoya Makhene posted the sweetest appreciation post to her bae Lebo and fans couldn't get enough of it. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Sharing the cutest snap of her and Lebo in matching outfits, Letoya thanked her partner for everything that Lebo is and for accepting her for everything that she is.

Letoya said:

“How you’ve taken me with everything that I am. How you have shown me the deepest Love, Respect and Support in all aspects of my life. You are the best Wife and Business Partner that I could’ve ever asked for. Like you keep saying to me, 'This was written in the Stars'."

Wowed by the sweet words Letoya wrote to Lebo, fans took to the comment section to commend the two on their love. Letoya and Lebo are #BaeGoals.

@Edithkopong commented:

“The love that's here!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@lucinda_mada made it known:

“My favourite couple.”

@machizamachi gushed:

“Your love is so beautiful.”

@senthumuledinah_molala said:

“My favourite people, much love to you guys...”

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa wow the people of Mzansi in wedding attire

Letoya Makhene is happily married and enjoying her nuptial bliss. The smitten actress took to social media to share a beautiful photo of herself and her wife in wedding attire.

Briefly News reported that the pair were wearing white clothing embellished with traditional decorations. She captioned the picture:

"How precious also are Your thoughts to me... How vast is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand. ~Psalm 139:17-18. Love You, Lebohang... more than life itself."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za