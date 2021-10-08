Letoya Makhene Pens Appreciation Post to Her Bae Lebo Keswa: "Loving Me as I Am"

Letoya Makhene Pulumo has thanked her boo, Lebo Keswa, for loving her for the way she is

The Generations: The Legacy actress is a sangoma and her bae supports her every move and even rocks an isiphandla (cultural bracelet) just like Letoya

The lovebirds served Mzansi couple goals when they posted a loved-up video on Friday, 8 October

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Letoya Makhene served Mzansi love goals when she posted a loved-up video of the herself with her boo, Lebo Kweswa. The Generations: The Legacy actress thanked Lebo for loving her as she is.

Letoya Makhene has thanked her boo Lebo Keswa for loving her as she is. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya also appreciated Lebo for showing interest in her culture. Letoya is a practising sangoma who loves throwing traditional ceremonies and dressing in traditional attire.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya posted the clip of the two of them rocking iziphandla on their wrists. In the video, Lebo jokingly shared that she's Letoya's deputy sangoma. The thespian captioned her clip:

"For someone who never took interest in cultural traditions before I met her, she sure as hell is the most excited person I’ve ever seen to have on a sphandla. My Love… you are the cutest! #LovingMeAsIAm #AcceptingEachOtherForWhoWeAre #LovingMeDifferently"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fans of the two lovebirds took to Letoya's comment section to comment on their loved-up video. Check out some of their reactions below:

blue.afrodance said:

"Deputy Sangoma. Love you fam."

celmoosar_zungu wrote:

"Wow that's beautiful, love is in the air."

thandokazi139 commented:

"I love you guys."

lillianmaebela28 said:

"Beautiful couple."

le_nice_nice added:

"My favourites."

5 pics of Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa rocking traditional attire

In related news, Briefly News reported that Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and her boo Lebo Keswa are proud of their culture. The celeb couple usually post snaps and videos of the two of them rocking traditional attire to thousands of their fans on social media.

The actress and her businesswoman partner used Heritage Month to serve Mzansi couple goals with a bit of traditional spice. They looked gorgeous in the designer traditional outfits they rocked as part of showcasing their culture and African roots.

Even though they live a glamorous life in the city of Johannesburg, they have not lost their traditional values. Letoya, who is a practicing sangoma, plays the role of a classy businesswoman in the SABC soapie but she is traditionally-rooted in real life.

Source: Briefly.co.za