5 Pics of Letoya Makhene and Her Bae Looking Stunning in Traditional Wear

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and her boo Lebo Keswa are proud of their culture. The celeb couple usually post snaps and videos of the two of them rocking traditional attire to thousands of their fans on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The actress and her businesswoman partner used Heritage Month to serve Mzansi couple goals with a bit of traditional spice. They looked gorgeous in the designer traditional outfits they rocked as part of showcasing their culture and African roots.

Letoya Makhene and Her Bae Lebo Keswa love rocking traditional wear. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Even though they live a glamorous life in the city of Johannesburg, they have not lost their traditional values. Letoya, who is a practicing sangoma, plays the role of a classy businesswoman in the SABC soapie but she is traditionally-rooted in real life.

Briefly News took to Letoya's official Instagram page to look at some of the snaps where the couple showed Mzansi how to rock traditional wear. Check out some of the pics the publication compiled below:

1. Closing Heritage Month in Style

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Letoya and Lebo serve Mzansi couple goals

3. Letoya celebrates end of September

4. Letoya celebrates her heritage

5. Letoya combines her spirituality with fashion

Letoya Makhene dedicates appreciation post to Lebo Keswa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene could not be more grateful for her partner, Lebo Keswa. These two have quickly become a Mzansi celeb couple favourite.

Having gone through a lot together and never feeling alone, Letoya took the time to show Lebo some love on social media. Letoya never misses an opportunity to appreciate her bae. Sharing the cutest snap of her and Lebo in matching outfits, Letoya thanked her partner for everything that Lebo is and for accepting her for everything that she is.

“How you’ve taken me with everything that I am. How you have shown me the deepest Love, Respect and Support in all aspects of my life. You are the best Wife and Business Partner that I could’ve ever asked for. Like you keep saying to me, 'This was written in the Stars'."

Wowed by the sweet words Letoya wrote to Lebo, fans took to the comment section to commend the two on their love. Letoya and Lebo are #BaeGoals.

Source: Briefly.co.za