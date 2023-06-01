A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal has been trending after she uploaded photos on Facebook of her new space

The lady had to start from scratch, she shared her progress on social media, and peeps were impressed

Netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions, but peeps were impressed by her hustle

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Licky Mhlongo Ogle shared photos of her fully furnished space as she had to start from scratch. Images: Licky Mhlongo Ogle/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, a woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared images of the incredible transformation of her new space.

Woman shows off new home after moving out with nothing

Having moved out of her previous house with nothing but the clothes on her back, Licky Mhlongo recently uploaded photos of her new space on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her room is now fully furnished and inviting. The journey from poverty to a fully furnished home showcases the woman's unwavering spirit and the support she received from the community.

Here are some of the photos:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KZN woman shows off her kitchen and TV area. Images: Licky Mhlongo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Licky Mhlongo shows off her lounge and kitchen area. Images:Licky Mhlongo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to young hun's new space

The online community has been awe-inspired by her determination to succeed. Peeps offered their advice on what she could change, while others praised her for doing a wonderful job:

@Thandile Pokwana said:

"Remove the microwave on the stand rather than on the fridge."

@Theo Mkontwana commented:

"I'm telling you this now. Are you getting paid more than R15k a month?"

@TsakaneCathrineMabasa said:

"You won't need that couch in future, but great job well done."

@SunriseLaundry commented:

"Where are you working/employed when you move out?"

@addafluffymat said:

"near your bed."

@Tanaka Chaora commented:

"Microwave better to put on top of the fridge."

@GilbertMuzah said:

"Quick and easy question. Before someone sees themselves as a failure, how much do you earn?

TikTok video of Pretoria woman proudly revealing her unique mkhukhu trends, Mzansi praises humble beginning

In similar news, Briefly News reported about a woman from Pretoria who caught the attention of Mzansi as she proudly showed off her unique mkhukhu structure.

The video of her creation trended, igniting a wave of reactions and discussions across social media.

Peeps were impressed by her creativity and the final look of her shack, which received praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News