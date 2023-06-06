A woman flexed her remarkable accomplishment with photos posted on Facebook of her fully furnished mkhukhu

The lady showcased her kitchen, lounge, bedroom and the work she had done outside the steel structure

Mzansi people were impressed by the shack and praised the woman for upgrading her lifestyle by what she could afford

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Woman has impressed the online community with images of her mkhukhu. Images: Nolubabalo Velaphi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a stunning display of innovation and creativity, a woman has captured the attention of Mzansi by flexing her fully furnished mkhukhu, complete with tiled floors.

Woman amazes Mzansi with fully furnished Mkhukhu boasting tiled floors

Nolubabalo Velaphi posted photos on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her remarkable accomplishment showcased her ingenuity and challenged societal norms by transforming a shack into a modern, comfortable living space.

The lady's dedication and resourcefulness are evident in every aspect of her mkhukhu's interior. From the thoughtfully arranged furniture to the tasteful decor, she has transformed her humble abode into a place of warmth and elegance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here are the photos:

Nolubabalo Velaphi shows off the kitchen with tiled floors and fully fitted cupboards. Images: Nolubabalo Velaphi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Nolubabalo Velaphi shows off her bedroom with tiled floors and fully fitted cupboards. Images: Nolubabalo Velaphi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Woman transforms traditional mkhukhu with tiled floors, impressing Mzansi

Mzansi has been left impressed and inspired by this woman's remarkable achievement. Many have applauded her for her ability to combine traditional and modern elements, creating a harmonious and comfortable living environment. By flexing her fully furnished mkhukhu with tiled floors, she challenges the notion that comfort and modernity aren't just exclusive to urban settings.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

Noxolo Mhlongacala said:

"Very nice."

Mabuya Nkomo Thembisile commented:

"Wow this is stunning"

Nonhlanhla Nhlah Ngwabeni said:

"Love it! "

Isabel Ndimande said:

"Amazingly gorgeous, love it. It's clean, wow."

Juliet Masemola commented:

"It's coming together very nicely, small but clean."

Pretoria woman shows off newly built mkhukhu, moved from flat to shack to save money

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady from Pretoria who has moved from a flat into a mkhukhu that she built to save money.

People congratulated her for the newly built structure, and individuals praised her for a good job.

The independent woman posted her images on Facebook, and peeps were impressed by her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News