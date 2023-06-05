A woman from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) garnered widespread inspiration after she shared photos of her modest home

The woman's photos showcase a cosy and inviting home featuring tasteful furniture choices, vibrant textiles, and personalised touches

Mzansi residents were captivated by her living space and have flooded her with requests for tips on how to achieve a similar décor style

KZN woman shows off her new place and uploads pictures to show off her humble beginnings. Images: Mpuse Waha Ntlaloe/Facebook.

In a heartwarming display of resilience and contentment, a woman from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is garnering attention and admiration on social media after showcasing her new humble beginnings.

KZN woman's modest home inspires Mzansi as requests pour in for décor tips

Mpuse Waha Ntlaloe recently shared photos of her small yet charming living space on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The post prompted a flood of requests from Mzansi residents for information on the items in the pictures.

The photos depict a cosy and tastefully decorated home featuring carefully selected furniture, colourful textiles, and a personalised touch.

Here are some of the photos:

KZN woman shows off the bathroom of her new place. Images: Mpuse Waha Natalie/Facebook.

KZN woman shows off her kitchen space, showcasing her cupboards and fridge. Images: Mpuse Waha Ntlaloe/Facebook.

KZN woman's humble abode prompts netizens to share their thoughts

As the images circulated online, Mzansi peeps were captivated by the woman's impeccable taste and resourcefulness. Many were particularly keen on obtaining details about the various items showcased, including the furniture, decor, and even the duvet set on her bed.

Peeps flooded the comments expressing their desire to replicate the aesthetic in their homes:

@Nqobile Zulu said:

"Where did you find that comforter, dear?

@TaliFhani TaLi commented:

"Kitchen unit plug, please."

@Sizakele Mahlangu said:

"But can you fix a curtain for me, please?"

@Cassy Diamond commnented:

"Who else has noticed that no matter how small the room is in South Africa? No matter how it looks, no matter the level of humble beginning. There must be a nice fridge."

@Emelda Mtonga said:

"Neat and clean."

@Mamsy Mashilo commented:

"Love this!"

@Mercy Mutabatsindi Singo said:

"Very, very nice."

