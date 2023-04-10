When it comes to designing a backroom with a limited amount of space, Lerato Mashaba has displayed an excellent skill set

The young lady amazed South Africans by dividing an open-plan unit and making it look chic and sophisticated

Mzansi was intrigued by where she got her ideas and how she was able to fit so much furniture without it appearing cluttered

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lerato Mashaba shows Kasi "Studio" home. Images: @backroomaesthetics/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman named Lerato Mashaba is trending on TikTok for all the right reasons. The up-and-coming interior decorator uploaded a video of her backroom on her page called Backroom Aesthetics and people are loving it. The page is dedicated to plugging peeps with glamorous decor at affordable prices.

The post was created after an online user requested a full tour of her living space. The room is divided into three sections: the bedroom, the living room, and the kitchen. Her attention to detail has impressed South Africans, and the creative way she used her space has inspired many others.

She said:

"Please don't ask why I have 2 washing machines"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi impressed by the young woman's ideas to make the most of small spaces

People were astounded by Lerato's ability to accomplish so much in such a small space. Peeps wanted to know where she got her furniture pieces so they could replicate the look. Others were curious as to how she found such a large backroom.

Here are some of the comments:

@samumadlala said:

"Can I see you bathrooms please. This is gorgeous. I'm copying your set up. I also live in a one room.This is beautiful you are so neat."

@beltjie said:

"This is a perfect example of you don't need a big house to be organized"

@Nkuli commented:

" You are neat and organized."

@Lindi said:

"Ay this one it’s big yazi. Mine I can’t put a fridge or kitchen furniture"

@Itumeleng M commented:

"I love it. we have a very similar layout"

@Precious said:

"I love the sink idea did you put a bucket underneath"

@moradiyantataye commented:

"Where do you find rooms that are so spacious hle?"

Johannesburg woman does extremely makeover for small room, peeps amazed

In other interior decor-related stories, Briefly News reported about a lady and her team at Elite Finds Interior who decorated a small area.

The team did an extreme makeover on a room that needed a transformation. Peeps were impressed by their skills and how they were able to fit certain furniture.

Mzansi was inspired by the young lady's craftsmanship and asked for prices, plugs for furniture and how to order items from her shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News