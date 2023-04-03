A young woman and her team from Elite Finds Interior do an extreme makeover for a small room

The room needed some tender, love and care, and the team delivered by adding a feminine touch to the decor

Mzansi was inspired by the young lady's craftsmanship and asked for prices, plugs for furniture and how to order items

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Johannesburg woman flexes interior design skills. Images: @EliteFindsInterior/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman posted an extreme makeover video on TikTok. The lady flexed her DIY skills on a project in which she worked with a team.

The decor in the room was done by the company Elite Finds Interior, and the post has since gone viral for the attention to detail with the furniture pieces.

Each item was custom-made to fit the space given. The colour choices of furniture were also given to create an illusion that the room is more significant than it is.

Elite Finds Interior says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Small bedroom extreme makeover, making headboard, base, bedroom couch, floating table and storage ottoman from scratch."

Netizens were impressed by tailor-made furniture pieces

People were amazed by the attention to detail and how much furniture was fitted into such a small place.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mercia Mbele Kucci said:

"That snuggle couch I need it. It's so pretty."

@onalennanalengake commented:

"This is neat and absolutely beautiful."

@QueenNatasha said:

"Wow, beautiful,. Great work."

@Yena/Bona Advocate said:

"Snuggle couch is a need."

@Amanda_Zime commented:

"Very beautiful, I need your touch."

@MiSsButtererfly said:

"You go Queen, keep it up."

@Sir Giovanni Manfredo said:

"Good improvising, especially regarding the space u had to work on"

24-Year-old from North West shares pics of colourful bedroom and crib, peeps stan her space

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young lady from the North West who posted pictures flaunting her newly decorated house.

The colour choice piqued many people's interest, and the intelligent use of space added to the optical illusion of a more significant area.

At only 24 years old, peeps were impressed by how much she had achieved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News