Who is Maureen Blumhardt? All you need to know about Charles Barkley's wife

While many people know about Charles Barkley contributions in sports, few are aware of his wife, Maureen Blumhardt. Charles and Maureen have been married for almost three decades and have one child. Charles Barkley is a TNT sports analyst and a former professional basketball player who played for 76ers Philadelphia.

Maureen's marriage to the renowned basketball player made her rise to prominence; however, she has chosen to live her life away from the limelight. Is Charles Barkley still married to Maureen Blumhardt? Yes, the former NBA player is still married to Blumhardt. The couple shunned criticism and married in 1989.

Biography

Charles Barkley's wife was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 15th 1960. As of January 2022, Maureen Blumhardt's age is 62 years, having been born in the State of Arizona in America.

For her education, she attended Villanova University before joining Colombia University, where she attained a bachelor's degree in Journalism.

Career

She initially began her career as a model. She used the opportunity to promote Noblerex K-1, a machine that helps in fitness and improves overall health.

Currently, Maureen is doing philanthropic activism for a non-profit organisation known as Fresh Start Women's Foundation in Phoenix, Arizona, as an Auxiliary Board Member.

This organisation empowers women to treasure education by providing support services like social work, family law support and mentoring.

Maureen Blumhardt's and Charles Barkley's relationship

Maureen Blumhardt and Charles Barkley began dating back in the late 1980s after meeting at a Pennsylvania restaurant known as City Avenue. At that time, Blumhardt was juggling careers as a model and a legal aid while Charles had just started playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

As an interracial couple within the 80s and 90s, they faced a lot of public disapproval, but this did not break them as they said their marital vows and tied the knot in 1989. They are now marking more than three decades in their married life.

Maureen Blumhardt's pictures

The celebrity spouse has always shunned the media, and therefore her images are very few on the internet. This could be attributed to her reluctance to embrace the life of fame that her husband does.

She rarely appears in photos with her husband on red carpet events or other occasions. However, some of Blumhardt's photographs can be accessed on her Facebook page and photo libraries.

Maureen Blumhardt's children

Does Maureen Blumhardt have a son? No, Christiana Barkley is the only child born to Charles Barkey and Maureen. She was born in December 1989 and will be 33 years in 2022. The TV personality recently revealed on his podcast that he named his daughter Christiana after a mall in Delaware that he adored.

What does Charles Barkley's daughter do? Christiana works as an account manager at a college admissions consulting company called The Koppelman Group. She is a journalism graduate of Columbia University and has worked as a sales assistant at Turner Sports.

Charles Barkley's wife and daughter, Christiana. Photo: richathletes.com

Source: UGC

Christiana is married to Ilya Hoffman, and both live in Killington, Vermont, where Hoffman is the founder of DemandByte, a marketing technology company.

Maureen Blumhardt’s height

The philanthropist stands at five feet and two inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

What is Maureen Blumhardt's net worth?

The former model worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million, whereas her husband Charley has an estimated net worth of around $50 million.

Social media presence

Does Maureen Blumhardt have an Instagram account? No, Maureen Blumhardt, Charles Barkley's wife, does not have an Instagram account as of 2022; however, she is active and available on Twitter. Maureen Blumhardt's Twitter account @maureenBarkley, which opened in August 2011, has around 2000 subscribers as of January 2022.

Where does Charles Barkley's wife live?

She currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her husband, Charles.

Maureen Blumhardt has no verified accounts on any major social media networks, including Facebook and Twitter. As such, her photos are very scarce. She prefers to keep her personal life hidden from the public eye. However, most of her tweets are funny but witty and leave her audience in stitches.

