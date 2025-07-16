Scotts Maphuma is catching shade on social media for hosting an event on a Tuesday night

Mzansi is judging the Amapiano star and his fans for going out in the middle of the week

Netizens blame the unemployment rate, while others say 9-to-5ers needed to sit this one out

Scotts Maphuma's mid-week event is being dragged by 9-to-5ers. Images: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma is being roasted for going out on a Tuesday night, and it appears he's not the only one.

Scotts Maphuma judged over hosting a Tuesday groove

South African nightlife has once again baffled 9-to-5ers who can't believe people go out in the middle of the week.

Despite the famous Mogodu Mondays, which introduced mid-week groove, social media users continue to side-eye those who actually participate. The controversial Scotts Maphuma received an online lashing.

Twitter (X) user TheYanosUpdate shared a video from an event dubbed Phuma Tuesdays, hosted by Scotts Maphuma on 15 July 2025.

South Africans are baffled that Scotts Maphuma and others party on a Tuesday night. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Held at the Tessel 2.0 venue in Daveyton every Tuesday night, some well-known faces were spotted at the event, including Focalistic, Young Stunna, and Scotts' frequent collaborator, DJ Maphorisa.

However, another user, kay_mahapa, couldn't help but side-eye the party and judged patrons for grooving in the middle of the week:

"Nah, okes. Tuesday?! Nah."

Here's what Mzansi thinks of mid-week groove

South Africans couldn't believe that people go out in the middle of the week, blaming the unemployment rate:

Jay_Kapone1 said:

"These guys are working against progress. The only day left now is Wednesday."

GrowthPolesZA noted:

"Youth unemployment indicator."

BK_Cimol posted:

"I understand the unemployment rate is high, but we have a groove culture and alcoholism problem. Weekdays are for productivity, not this."

ochirozowafx added:

"67% youth unemployment. What do you expect?"

Czwe_Luvuno joked:

"The only rest is at the cemetery."

Social media was divided as netizens debated why people go out during the week. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others said 9-to-5ers should refrain from participating as mid-week groove isn't as uncommon as they think:

LilRacing_ said:

"Amapiano artists are working every day to make money. It’s up to you to join them, 'cause they don’t join you on Teams at 8 am."

Tash__001 laughed:

"Only the 9-to-5ers are crying, as if they’re the target market."

mr_mbathaa wrote:

"Are you serious? We have groove on Mondays, and you wanna talk about Tuesday groove?"

mqhelenqabankos noted:

"The problem started when we made Monday groove a common activity. Tuesday doesn’t surprise me because we already started grooving on Thursday (ladies night). Now, Wednesday is basically a rest day."

Lebstar_M posted:

"This groove ain’t for 9-5’s, you can’t convince me otherwise."

