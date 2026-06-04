Brown Mogotsi Denied Bail, Magistrate Fears He Could Evade Trial Following Address Discrepancies
GAUTENG - Brown Mogotsi has been denied bail.
The North West businessman appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 4 June 2026, where the magistrate found that he failed to provide accurate addresses, which suggests that he could evade trial.
The political fixer faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in a public/municipal area.
The charges stem from a shooting in Vosloorus in November 2025, in which Mogotsi claimed that he was the victim of an attempted assassination. The State alleged that the North West businessman staged the shooting and then falsely reported it to the police.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za