Reports claim the departure of thousands of migrant workers has disrupted businesses, including domestic work platforms and delivery services

However, Parliament's Makhi Feni says there is no labour shortage and believes employers should hire unemployed South Africans instead

His comments have added to the growing debate over the impact of foreign workers on South Africa's economy

Checkers Sixty60 drivers (left) and a gardener (right). Images: @Patriot_S_A/X and @BusinessTechSA/X

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SOUTH AFRICA - Labour shortage claims after migrant exodus rejected: Parliament chair says South Africans can do the jobs

Claims that South Africa is facing labour shortages after thousands of foreign nationals left the country have been rejected by Parliament's Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Science and the Creative Industries, Makhi Feni.

Businesses feel the impact

According to BusinessTech, some businesses and experts have warned that the departure of migrant workers is affecting sectors that rely on domestic workers, delivery drivers and factory employees.

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A Bloomberg report said about 67,000 migrants have recently been processed for deportation or voluntary repatriation. Zimbabwe also reported that nearly 100,000 of its citizens have returned home since late May.

The report said the departures have caused disruptions for some businesses.

Cleaning platform SweepSouth said it recorded its highest number of booking cancellations since the COVID-19 pandemic during the week of 30 June. CEO Lourandi Kriel said transport problems and safety concerns were the main reasons.

The report also claimed that many Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers are foreign nationals. It said some drivers have already left South Africa, affecting operations in certain areas. Shoprite declined to comment on the latest claims.

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union also estimated that about 15% of workers in Newcastle's textile industry had left the country.

Union representative Siyabonga Ntombela said replacing those workers could be difficult because many South Africans want higher wages and face high transport costs.

Economist Raymond Parsons Lenoke said some jobs may become available for South Africans, but warned that low pay, poor working conditions and seasonal work could make it difficult to fill the vacancies.

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Parliament chair dismisses labour shortage claims

Feni, however, said the claims of labour shortages are misleading.

In a statement released on 22 July, he said South Africa has enough skilled and unemployed people who are willing to work.

He accused some employers of relying on undocumented foreign nationals because they are easier to exploit.

Feni said employers are using claims of labour shortages to protect their profits instead of hiring unemployed South Africans.

He also rejected claims that South Africans are xenophobic, saying many people are simply demanding fair employment practices and that businesses should prioritise hiring local workers.

Domestic worker jobs decline

Briefly News reported that stats SA data revealed that domestic worker jobs in South Africa declined during the first quarter of 2026 as unemployment continued rising across the country Around 10,000 domestic worker jobs were lost nationwide, with unions warning that many workers still lack proper protections and fair pay South Africans reacted emotionally after new employment figures highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by domestic workers and other vulnerable employees

Source: Briefly News