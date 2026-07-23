NEASA CEO Gerhard Papenfus criticised Mandela Day as empty symbolism in a Twitter video posted on 17 July 2026

He said South Africa needs a government that stops punishing job creators and starts fixing wasted public money

The video split opinion online, with some South Africans agreeing and others accusing him of dodging the real issues

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Pictures of Gerhard Papenfus sourced from the internet. Images: Gerhard Papenfus and maroelamedia

Source: UGC

National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA) shared a Twitter video on 17 July 2026 in which CEO Gerhard Papenfus criticised Mandela Day. He said the day has turned into performance and does little for South Africans stuck in poverty.

NEASA posted the clip under a caption arguing that poverty will not end through another round of symbolic service. The caption said that real change only comes when the government removes the barriers standing in the way of investment, growth, and job creation.

Papenfus calls out government spending

In the short clip, Papenfus went further than NEASA's caption suggested. He said the country does not need another day of symbolic service. Instead, he said government must stop punishing employers who are actively creating jobs. He also said officials responsible for wasting R25 trillion in public funds should be held accountable.

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His comments landed differently across the comment section. Some South Africans agreed that Mandela Day has lost its original meaning over the years. They said real economic change matters more than once-off gestures of goodwill.

Others pushed back. Some commenters argued that poverty stems from land and mine ownership patterns in South Africa. They believe economic access, not employer complaints, is the real barrier facing ordinary citizens.

A few users raised concerns that job creation would benefit foreign workers rather than local South Africans. Some even called for legal consequences against employers who allegedly break immigration rules while hiring.

Another commenter defended the original intention behind Mandela Day. They said the day was always meant to encourage small individual contributions, not solve poverty on its own.

One user recalled the origins of the day, saying it was registered with the United Nations to push people who never volunteer into doing something small. They argued every little contribution still counts.

NEASA said the clip formed part of a wider Employers' Voice episode released through the organisation's platform.

The debate shows how divided South Africans remain over solutions to unemployment and inequality. Papenfus's comments have added fresh fuel to an already heated economic conversation online, with the post still gathering reactions.

Watch the video:

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Source: Briefly News