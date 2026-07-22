A South African woman shared a frightening account after her power bank exploded and started a fire in her bedroom while she was sleeping

Her brother heard the loud explosion from another room and rushed to help, using soil to put out the flames

She urged South Africans never to sleep with a charging power bank nearby, especially with children in the room

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Ndalo relayed her experience. Image: @Ndalo “The girl you looking for”

Source: Facebook

A South African woman narrowly escaped serious injury after a power bank exploded and set her bedroom on fire while she was asleep.

Facebook user Ndalo, shared the terrifying experience on 21 July 2026. She woke just after midnight to a loud explosion and smoke already filling the room.

Her brother, sleeping in a nearby room, heard the blast and came running. He quickly moved her daughter, whom she calls MaBillion, to the sitting room while Ndalo woke the rest of the household and got everyone outside. The family used soil from outside the house to extinguish the burning appliance.

Ndalo said the explosion was so powerful it woke her brother from his sleep in another room. She acknowledged that had he not been home, the situation could have been fatal.

The Near-Miss That Shook Her

What shook her most was realising how close she had come to a far worse outcome. She normally charges her phone on a magnetic power bank and keeps it under her pillow while she sleeps. On that particular night, she left her phone uncharged and placed the power bank on the bedside table instead of under her pillow.

"The worst could have happened. Imagine the bombing on my ear side and face in my sleep with my daughter next to me."

Neither she nor her brother slept again until 4am.

Why Power Banks Explode

Experts note that power banks can catch fire or explode due to overcharging, overheating, physical damage, or low-quality battery cells. Even branded or expensive models carry risk when charged overnight in enclosed spaces. Using certified products, avoiding extreme temperatures, and not charging devices unattended are among the recommended precautions.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans React to the Warning

The post resonated with many who shared their own close calls on her page:

Snokwethu Zwide Philile said:

"Even a cellphone can do this."

Priscii Twinkl added:

"Even a charger, normalise switching off the toggle after using a charger."

Lesley Anne Jones warned:

"But guys stop putting your phone under the pillows 😭 or any devices!"

Aneziwe Hlathana recalled:

"My brother's friend borrowed my brother's power bank only to find that it will explode. Wrong part charging it next to the TV, the TV and TV stand is on. Very dangerous, I power bank."

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Source: Briefly News