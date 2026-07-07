Five teenage boys from Ga-Rankuwa have died after reportedly sleeping in a room with a lit brazier, with authorities believing carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause

Emergency services have renewed warnings against using charcoal braziers indoors during winter, explaining how the odourless gas can become deadly while people sleep.

South Africans have been left heartbroken by the tragedy, with many sharing condolences for the families and urging others to follow winter safety precautions

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The picture on the left showed one of the young boys who reportedly died from carbon monoxide. Image: The Ga-Rankuwa Mail

Source: Facebook

A heartbreaking tragedy has left the Ga-Rankuwa community in mourning after five teenage boys reportedly died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident was shared by @thescreenshotassociation on 6 July 2026, with reports stating the boys, aged between 17 and 19, had gone to sleep in a room where a charcoal brazier, commonly known as an imbawula or mbaula, had been left burning overnight to keep warm. Emergency services and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The victims have been identified as Tshwarelo Matjane, Peace Lefa Matjane, Neo Matjane, Bokang Mokgatho, and Neo Kgomontsho. According to reports, one of the parents made the devastating discovery on Sunday morning after finding all five boys unresponsive. Authorities believe they died after inhaling carbon monoxide, an odourless and colourless gas released when charcoal burns in an enclosed space without enough ventilation.

Every winter, emergency services across South Africa issue repeated warnings about the dangers of using mbaula. Image: Capella R

Source: Getty Images

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Emergency services warn about the dangers of mbaula

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers many South Africans face during winter as cold temperatures and financial pressures push families to use charcoal braziers inside their homes. While the devices provide warmth, they can become deadly when used in poorly ventilated rooms because carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in the bloodstream, causing victims to lose consciousness without warning.

Speaking after the incident, City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba urged residents never to sleep with a burning brazier indoors. She explained that people often inhale toxic gases while asleep without realising it, which can quickly become fatal. She advised households to remove braziers outside before going to bed and, where possible, rely on safer heating methods such as electric heaters, additional blankets or improved insulation.

Check out the TikTok post below:

South Africans mourn the heartbreaking loss

The news shared by the user @thescreenshotassociation quickly spread across social media, where thousands of people expressed sadness over the deaths of the five teenagers.

Lethabo Masopoga shared:

"My mom and I were talking about the danger of mbaula on Saturday night."

Boiketlo Kabusong shared:

"I almost died with that. We were having a braai and decided to bring the coal inside the house to warm ourselves and then went to bed... In the middle of the night I felt like I was suffocating, having shortness of breath and a massive headache. Then we opened the windows from there.. Yho, may their soul rest in peace. 🙏"

MaVananda wrote:

"Ohhh, I don't like winter, because of such. Condolences to the family."

Juliet shared:

"My mother used to sprinkle salt and maize before bringing it in the house"

Khauhelo Rambau shared:

"Was there at the hospital immediately when they arrived. I'm still traumatised."

Momomomo warned:

"Yoh, carbon monoxide is very dangerous; may their soul rest in peace."

Destiny Fatso prayed:

"Oh Lord, we've endured more pain than we can bear. Every single day, we witness heartbreak, hear devastating news, and live through unbearable suffering, yet we keep telling ourselves, 'It's okay.' But the truth is, it's not okay. We are not okay. It hurts so deeply. What did they do to deserve this? Why weren't they given the second chance you promised? Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we're struggling to understand. Lord, please hold us through this pain, because we are hurting more than words can express."

Jappie wrote:

"May their soul rest in peace."

The girl shared:

"Condolences to the families. I experienced the same thing. Thanks God for saving my life. That's why we don't use coal anymore; we use wood and outside. That gas is very dangerous pls take it out. So sad losing young lives like that. 💔😭"

Gemini4 wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. Our hope of a generation to come is cut off. This is a painful death. Condolences to their families. May their soul rest in peace. 🕊"

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Source: Briefly News