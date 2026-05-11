An energy expert has issued an urgent warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning from gas heaters

He shared the warning after two Durban friends died while camping at a festival in the Western Cape

Carbon monoxide is completely odourless and colourless, meaning there's no way to detect it without a proper detector, and it can kill within minutes

A gentleman from Johannesburg. Images: @wesreddy1

Source: TikTok

With winter on its way, an energy expert is urging South Africans to think carefully before switching on a gas heater indoors. @wesreddy1 shared a clip on 11 May 2026 showing a gas heater alongside a warning.

The post came after news broke that two Durban friends, Kavish Baldeo, 44, and Anban Pillay, 48, died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using a gas heater inside their camping tent at the AfrikaBurn festival near Ceres in the Western Cape. A friend found them unresponsive on the morning of Saturday, 3 May, after going to bring them coffee.

The two men had been friends for over 30 years and had travelled from Durban together for their first time at the festival. It was about three degrees Celsius that night, and they chose to sleep in their tent rather than a friend's mobile home for the full outdoor experience. Their gas heater leaked carbon monoxide overnight while they slept.

Why is carbon monoxide so dangerous?

Carbon monoxide is produced when a gas heater burns without enough oxygen in the surrounding space. It can't be seen, smelled or tasted, which is exactly what makes it so deadly. According to forensic pathologist Dr Yaseen Bismilla, once a person inhales it, they slip into a coma quickly and don't have the time or energy to save themselves. The body's blood and organs turn a cherry pink colour at autopsy, which makes it easy to identify the cause of death.

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Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness, nausea, weakness and confusion, all of which are easy to mistake for the flu. The danger isn't from a gas leak that can be smelled, but from using a heater in a closed, poorly ventilated space like a tent, bedroom or bathroom.

During winter, it's important to:

Never fall asleep with a gas heater running. Always keep a window or door slightly open when using one indoors. Make sure the heater is rated for indoor use. Consider installing a carbon monoxide detector.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA debatres using gas heaters

People responding with concern and a few suggestions on @wesreddy1's TikTok page:

@user9793973534253 wrote:

"I hate gas all around. I don't want it in my home and won't allow it. Big fat gas phobia 🤦🏽‍♀️ I'd rather eat frozen food."

@mabetshe said:

"Just don't use a gas heater 🤝"

@thembani_mthi shared:

"Modern gas heaters do have oxygen sensors. Mine turns itself off after hours of use in a closed bedroom due to low oxygen levels. Before buying, check."

@nw2747008 wrote:

"Obviously, if I'm going to use a heater, I will close the windows and doors."

@itsonlyme_cj noted:

"The gas heaters give a warning that you should not use a bigger gas bottle than what was intended for the heater."

A gas heater and warning signs. Images: @wesreddy1

Source: TikTok

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