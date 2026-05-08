Police in Limpopo are searching for suspects after the body of an 18-year-old wheelchair-bound woman was found in a shallow grave near Polokwane

The victim, believed to be Anna Makhukhu Ramollo, had been missing with her brother since 1 May after disappearing from Rakgoatha Village outside Moletlane

Police have opened a murder case and are searching for Anna’s brother, Nakedi Ramollo, who is believed to be linked to the brutal killing

A wheelchair-bound teenager's body was found in a shallow grave. Images: Luba Lesolle ad mrs

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — Police in Limpopo have intensified their manhunt after the decomposed and dismantled body of an 18-year-old wheelchair-bound woman was discovered in a shallow grave along the R519 road between Zebediela and Polokwane.

The victim is believed to be Anna Makhukhu Ramollo, who had been missing since 1 May 2026.

The siblings were reported missing

Anna and her 24-year-old brother, Nakedi Ramollo, were reported missing from Rakgoatha Village outside Moletlane earlier this month.

The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday evening, 7 May 2026, when a shepherd searching for cattle noticed a strong foul smell in the area. The shepherd alerted a nearby farmer, who then contacted the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body hidden under freshly cut tree branches. Police said the victim had suffered severe injuries.

A murder case has since been opened at Zebediela SAPS, while investigations into the disappearance of both siblings continue.

Police are now searching for Nakedi Ramollo, who is believed to be linked to the incident.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe strongly condemned the brutal killing and ordered police to use maximum resources to track down those responsible.

Investigations are ongoing.

See post from crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee's X account:

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Source: Briefly News