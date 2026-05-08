Limpopo Police Hunt Suspects After Wheelchair-Bound Teen Found Dead in Shallow Grave
- Police in Limpopo are searching for suspects after the body of an 18-year-old wheelchair-bound woman was found in a shallow grave near Polokwane
- The victim, believed to be Anna Makhukhu Ramollo, had been missing with her brother since 1 May after disappearing from Rakgoatha Village outside Moletlane
- Police have opened a murder case and are searching for Anna’s brother, Nakedi Ramollo, who is believed to be linked to the brutal killing
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LIMPOPO — Police in Limpopo have intensified their manhunt after the decomposed and dismantled body of an 18-year-old wheelchair-bound woman was discovered in a shallow grave along the R519 road between Zebediela and Polokwane.
The victim is believed to be Anna Makhukhu Ramollo, who had been missing since 1 May 2026.
The siblings were reported missing
Anna and her 24-year-old brother, Nakedi Ramollo, were reported missing from Rakgoatha Village outside Moletlane earlier this month.
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The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday evening, 7 May 2026, when a shepherd searching for cattle noticed a strong foul smell in the area. The shepherd alerted a nearby farmer, who then contacted the police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body hidden under freshly cut tree branches. Police said the victim had suffered severe injuries.
A murder case has since been opened at Zebediela SAPS, while investigations into the disappearance of both siblings continue.
Police are now searching for Nakedi Ramollo, who is believed to be linked to the incident.
Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe strongly condemned the brutal killing and ordered police to use maximum resources to track down those responsible.
Investigations are ongoing.
See post from crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee's X account:
Body of missing Hout Bay teenager found
In related news, a decomposed body found hidden inside a cupboard in an abandoned house in Sea View, Hout Bay, could belong to missing 17-year-old Amiena Swano, who disappeared on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2026. Police said the body was discovered on Tuesday evening, 17 February 2026. It was found concealed in a cupboard lying on the floor, with a nylon bag placed inside. A video of the scene circulated on social media shortly after the discovery. After DNA tests, the body was confirmed to be the missing teen.
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3 Briefly News articles on SAPS gruesome discoveries
- A decomposed female body found buried in a shallow grave in Voggelfontein near Bethlehem has led Free State SAPS to open a murder investigation.
- Police found two decomposed bodies in the home after receiving a complaint from neighbours. One man has been arrested after police made a gruesome discovery at a home in Ntha near Lindley.
- A partially decomposed body was discovered near the N3 in Hillcrest in the Giba Gorge in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 13 January 2022.
Young woman's body found in East London bush
Briefly News also reported that the body of a 23-year-old woman, Amnikiwe "Nikki" Damani, who went missing on 30 November 2025, was found in a bush. Damani was last seen by her family in Ncera Village, East London, Eastern Cape, after she went out with a friend. Damani's mother said that the gruesome scene of her daughter's body in a bush would haunt her for the rest of her life. The family spotted her shoes not far from their homestead on Monday, 1 December. Authorities were still investigating the incident at the time of reporting.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.