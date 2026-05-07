An Eastern Cape councillor, Thumeka Bikwana, was found dead inside her home in Tshatshu village in Cacadu on 5 May 2026

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) weighed in on the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate Services

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the councillor's murder and speculate on the motive for her brutal killing

An Eastern Cape councillor was found dead inside her home, sparking a debate about the motive for her murder. Image: Charday Penn

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – Speculation is rife online about the motive behind the murder of a councillor in the Eastern Cape.

63-year-old Thumeka Bikwana was found dead inside her home in Tshatshu village in Cacadu on Tuesday, 5 May 2026. Bikwana, the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate Services in the Chris Hani District municipality (CHDM), had been shot in the head.

A murder case has been opened at the Bholotwa Police Station and has since been transferred to provincial organised crime detectives for further investigation. The motive for the killing remains unknown at this stage.

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Bikwana’s body discovered inside her home

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, Bikwana’s body was discovered inside her home on Tuesday at around 9.45 am.

Her body was found after a witness saw her driver’s vehicle parked in front of her yard.

"The driver complained to the witness that he had been waiting a long time for the councillor. The witness went to check and found the front door wide open.

“Inside, the deceased was lying on her back in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to her head," Gantana said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the matter to contact Crime Stop or use the MySAPS app.

63-year-old Thumeka Bikwana was found dead inside her home in Tshatshu village in Cacadu. Image: @Patriot_S_A

Source: Twitter

Municipality shocked by Bikwana’s murder

Reacting to the news of her murder, the CHDM noted that Bikwana served across four terms of council, saying that this spoke of her humble character and commitment as a servant of the people.

"Bikwana served the community with dedication for two decades. She served in the District Municipality as MMC under various portfolios — including budget and treasury services, technical services, the special programmes unit and corporate services — since 2006,” the municipality noted.

"She will be missed for her integrity and ethical guidance in governance,” it added.

South Africans debate Bikwana’s murder

Social media users weighed in on Bikwana’s murder, with some reflecting on how dangerous it was to be a politician.

Elizabeth Muzuva asked:

“Was she staying alone? No security guarding her home?”

Fuzile Fufu Dlwati stated:

“The killer is within.”

Sinazo Lo Wa questioned:

“Do we have SAPS in the Eastern Cape, or do we even have a commissioner? I don't hear of any arrest being made across the EC with so many murderers.”

Zwakele G Magagula suggested:

“ANC cadres taking each other out.”

Jabu M Nyathi speculated:

“Tenders hit.”

Other stories about councillors who were shot dead

Briefly News has reported on several stories about councillors who were shot dead across the country.

Source: Briefly News