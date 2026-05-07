Eastern Cape Councillor Found Shot Dead Inside Her Home, SA Debates Motive Behind the Killing
- An Eastern Cape councillor, Thumeka Bikwana, was found dead inside her home in Tshatshu village in Cacadu on 5 May 2026
- The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) weighed in on the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate Services
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the councillor's murder and speculate on the motive for her brutal killing
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
EASTERN CAPE – Speculation is rife online about the motive behind the murder of a councillor in the Eastern Cape.
63-year-old Thumeka Bikwana was found dead inside her home in Tshatshu village in Cacadu on Tuesday, 5 May 2026. Bikwana, the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate Services in the Chris Hani District municipality (CHDM), had been shot in the head.
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A murder case has been opened at the Bholotwa Police Station and has since been transferred to provincial organised crime detectives for further investigation. The motive for the killing remains unknown at this stage.
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Bikwana’s body discovered inside her home
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, Bikwana’s body was discovered inside her home on Tuesday at around 9.45 am.
Her body was found after a witness saw her driver’s vehicle parked in front of her yard.
"The driver complained to the witness that he had been waiting a long time for the councillor. The witness went to check and found the front door wide open.
“Inside, the deceased was lying on her back in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to her head," Gantana said.
Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the matter to contact Crime Stop or use the MySAPS app.
Municipality shocked by Bikwana’s murder
Reacting to the news of her murder, the CHDM noted that Bikwana served across four terms of council, saying that this spoke of her humble character and commitment as a servant of the people.
"Bikwana served the community with dedication for two decades. She served in the District Municipality as MMC under various portfolios — including budget and treasury services, technical services, the special programmes unit and corporate services — since 2006,” the municipality noted.
"She will be missed for her integrity and ethical guidance in governance,” it added.
South Africans debate Bikwana’s murder
Social media users weighed in on Bikwana’s murder, with some reflecting on how dangerous it was to be a politician.
Elizabeth Muzuva asked:
“Was she staying alone? No security guarding her home?”
Fuzile Fufu Dlwati stated:
“The killer is within.”
Sinazo Lo Wa questioned:
“Do we have SAPS in the Eastern Cape, or do we even have a commissioner? I don't hear of any arrest being made across the EC with so many murderers.”
Zwakele G Magagula suggested:
“ANC cadres taking each other out.”
Jabu M Nyathi speculated:
“Tenders hit.”
Other stories about councillors who were shot dead
Briefly News has reported on several stories about councillors who were shot dead across the country.
- Mpumalanga ANC councillor Thabo Ngwenya was killed, and his wife was assaulted in their home in Nkomazi in 2024.
- A 48-year-old ANC councillor was shot dead at a community meeting in Nyanga on Tuesday, 3 February 2026.
- Branch convenor Sipho Dlamini was shot and killed while travelling in the Umgababa area, south of Durban.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za