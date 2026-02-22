An African National Congress councillor and branch convenor was shot and killed while travelling in the Umgababa area, south of Durban

Sipho Dlamini was travelling with two community leaders, including a traditional leader, when gunmen ambushed them

Social media users weighed in on the shooting, noting how dirty politics is, especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal

KWAZULU-NATAL – The murder of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has sparked a debate online and calls for the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to investigate the matter.

Sipho Simiso Dlamini, an ANC branch convener and councillor in the eThekwini region, was shot and killed on the night of 21 February 2026. The motive for the incident is not yet known.

Two injured in fatal shooting

According to reports, Dlamini was attacked by the gunmen while travelling in Umgababa, south of Durban.

He was in a vehicle with two community leaders, including a traditional leader, when the armed men ambushed them. The two other occupants of the vehicle escaped with injuries, but Dlamini was declared deceased at the scene.

ANC eThekwini Region confirms Dlamini’s passing

The ANC in the eThekwini Region has since confirmed Dlamini's passing, describing him as a servant of the people.

“Comrade Dlamini was a disciplined and dedicated cadre of the ANC who devoted many years of his life to organisational work and community development. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the ANC Branch Convener in Ward 67, having previously served as Branch Chairperson in the area.

“He also served the residents of Ward 94 with distinction as Ward Councillor between 2011 and 2016, earning respect for his humility, accessibility and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people he represented,” Thinta Cibane, ANC eThekwini Regional spokesperson, said.

He added that Dlamini’s passing was a great loss to the ANC and the communities whose lives he touched. Cibane also said that the eThekwini Region strongly condemned the senseless act of violence and called upon law-enforcement agencies to act with urgency to ensure that those responsible were brought to book.

South Africans react to the murder

Social media users weighed in on the murder, noting that KZN was a hotspot for political assassinations, while others brought up the PKTT.

The task team was disbanded by the Minister of Police on 31 December 2025, sparking allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system. Despite Mchunu giving the order for the immediate disbandment, Major General Fannie Masemola confirmed that the team was still operational.

Fhatuwani Glenton Netshivhulana stated:

“And some people want the PKTT disbanded.”

Serame Sereke said:

“The elections are coming. The PKTT should be up and running.”

Suprise Supzero Surprise added:

“They are killing each other for power that they don't know how to use.”

Cyprus Mayberry claimed:

“A job for the PKTT. Time for them to demonstrate why Mchunu made a blunder by disbanding the unit.”

Keagile Keagile said:

“Joining the ANC is like waiting for death row. More especially in KZN. Anyway, that's how they are; we are not surprised.”

Mc-Eazy Masondo added:

“It was only a matter of time since it's Local Government Election season. More are to be expected. Probably many more political killings have occurred already; they just haven't received attention.”

Sabelo Jesus Sabza stated:

“Politics is a dirty game, and they are killing each other for power. Thereafter, they occupy senior positions through violence and dictatorship. Candidates who have been selected for a certain government position must be protected by the State before the elections and after the elections take place.”

