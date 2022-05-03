Two members of the African National Congress were fatally shot in the Nelson Mandela Bay region on Monday afternoon

Initial reports state that the motive behind the murders has not yet been determined by the police

South Africans believe that the horrific killings are an indication of the rot within the governing party

KARIEGA - Two men, Andile Andries and Lubabalo Keso, who were leaders in the African National Congress in the Nelson Mandela Bay region were gunned down on Monday afternoon, 2 May in KwaNobuhle, Kariega.

The murder took place outside Ward councillor Andries' home. Initial reports state that a minibus taxi drove to the house and the occupants of the vehicle began firing shots before speeding away from the scene.

SABC News reports that the murders of the Andries and Keso come in the wake of continued violence against ANC members in the region in the past few months. The killings also took place just before the ANC provincial conference happening this coming weekend.

Luyolo Nqakula, the ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary says the party has been left traumatised by the murders of their comrades. Nqakula stated that they do not know the motive behind the killings.

According to News24, Andries was the deputy general secretary of the Uncedo Taxi Association nationally and a chair of SANTACO in the Nelson Mandela Bay region and because of that, there is no clear indication whether his killing was related to politics or to taxi violence.

Speaking to Briefly News, South African Police Service spokesperson, Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana says the police are currently unable to speculate what the motive of the murders could be and there are no new developments in the case yet.

South Africans weigh in on the murders of 2 ANC officials

@Madzoremarjoh said:

"Reading and hearing the things that happen in South Africa, it's as if they are acting. Who can make South Africans begin to see the importance of life? To be humane and to treat life as something sacred. To protect each other."

@Gqom11 said:

"When greed gets to a level where ‘political assassinations’ become a way of life, then as a society - South Africa has stooped to new lows of dysfunction. This is going to be extremely difficult to get out of."

@deline1412 said:

"Really STOP KILLING EACH OTHER. If you don't realise what is actually going on. Then I will explain again. There are enough for ALL of you and ALL the 11 other languages/ Cultures. Come to your senses. You are playing write into their hand!!"

@VoteANC123 said:

"Another @MYANC self-destruction. All because of greed, power and looting when in a position to do so. The rot continues. They will kill each other for self-enrichment."

Political violence increases in Eastern Cape and KZN, Reginald Ndima fatally shot outside home

Briefly News previously reported that Reginald Ndima, the Amajuba District Municipality's speaker, was fatally shot outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal last night (30 January). Ndima was a member of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Ndima's murder is not an isolated event, but instead follows a spate of political violence targeting leaders in the IFP and African National Congress (ANC). Minenhle Mkhize, a councillor for eThekwini, was killed last month.

Blessed Gwala, from the IFP, said that the government must address the violence by prioritising political murders, EWN reports. ActionSA has offered to step up and perform this role if the government continues to turn a blind eye towards it.

